Daniels Coaching Education programme continues on Saturday

Kaieteur News-With the aim of producing international cricketers, Team Daniels coaching education programme will continue on Saturday in South Essequibo. Male and female cricketers are urged to attend the session which will commence at 09:00 hours and can contact Divine Ross on 673-7427.

On Saturday last, 20 players benefited from sessions conducted by umpire Deva Dass on laws of the game, Miss Nafeeza Sabar on covid and sports and Anthony Adams who carried them through the fundamentals of fielding.

The afternoon session, which ran from 13:00 hours to 16:30 hours, saw 10 players being carried through their paces by Adams who made it clear his aim is to continue playing cricket and help to develop the game in the county. Adams said he has accepted the challenge by Coach Daniels, which is to produce a test player within two years and said it is highly possible if talented players such as Avinash Persaud, Sheldon Charles, Lance Roberts Nathan Persaud, David Williams, Orlando Jailall, Parmeshwar Parsotam and Ronsford Beaton buy in to the programme. He feels that if Beaton works with Coach Daniels he is sure to improve in all aspects of his game.

Players are asked not to note that the programme has the approval of the South Essequibo cricket committee’s chairman. The programme is geared to cover all skills development.

The coaching staff consists of Anthony Adams, Royan Fredericks, Rayon Dacosta and Forbes Daniels. Players interested are asked to contribute $2,500 to assist coach Adams in his traveling.