Agri. Ministry inks close to $1 billion in contracts

Kaieteur News- The Ministry of Agriculture yesterday inked several contracts for the execution of works across the country and the supply of several pieces of machinery, which are intended to improve the general lives of farmers and other residents across the country.

Six agencies that fall under the Ministry’s umbrella signed a total of 16 contracts, which amounted to $975,170,707.

S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies signed a contract totalling $497,464,600 for the supply of a Cutter Head Dredge to the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA). Khan’s Construction and Transportation Services Inc. signed two contracts for the rehabilitation of a drainage structure at Henrietta in Leguan and the construction of a new drainage sluice at New Friendship in Wakenaam. Kascon Engineering Services signed a contract totalling $79,407,100 to execute rehabilitation works on the Union Sluice in Region Five. Samaroo Investments signed a $57,720,500 contract to carry out rehabilitation works on the sluice located at Lima, Region Two. General Engineering Supplies and Services Inc. signed a contract for $12,722,100 for the fabrication and installation of a stainless-steel door at the Young Street sluice in Georgetown. RN Construction signed a contract for the installation of a revetment at Endeavour in Canal No. 2 totalling some $18,777,000. A $25,968,925 contract was also signed with Z&H Investments Inc. to execute rehabilitation works on the East Demerara Water Conservancy (EDWC) guesthouse at Land of Canaan.

The Guyana School of Agriculture (GSA) signed a contract with Beharry Automotive Limited for the supply of a 30-seater bus totalling $17,290,141.

Massy Motors (Guyana) Limited signed a $6,954,000 contract with the Hydromet Department for the supply, delivery, and testing of a new sport utility vehicle (SUV).

MS Trading inked a contract totalling $9,850,000 for the supply and delivery of laboratory equipment and accessories with the National Agriculture Research and Extension Institute (NAREI). NAREI’s Mangrove Department also signed a contract with S&K Construction and Consultancy Services and General Supplies totalling $10,079,500 for the installation of a geotextile tube along the Non Pariel, ECD foreshore. The Department also signed a contract with Bailey and Associates for $8,721,000 for the execution of topographic surveys in three areas.

Hope Coconut Industries Limited signed contracts with Ideal Auto totalling $9,690,000 for the supply, delivery, and testing of a new enclosed canter truck; General Equipment Guyana Inc. for the supply, delivery, and testing of a tractor with accompanying implements for $10,441,100, and with R. Persid Construction for the construction of a chain-link fence at Plantation Hope Estate for a sum of $4,935,392.

While offering brief remarks, Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, said, with the renewed interest in the agriculture sector, Government is focused on putting the right infrastructure in place to foster development.

“…Agriculture is once again taking its rightful place in CARICOM. This is why we have to put the necessary framework and infrastructure in place to ensure Guyana remains the country designated to advance the agriculture agenda on food security in the Caribbean,” Minister Mustapha said.

The subject Minister also said that the products and services that are to be provided are seen as critical. He told contractors that they should work to meet their contractual obligations within the given timeframe as the Ministry does not plan to extend any contract period.