Trio found guilty in 2015 murder of Crabwood Creek man

Kaieteur News – Three men, on trial before Justice, Jo Ann Barlow, and a jury at the Berbice High Court, were yesterday found guilty of the capital offence of murder committed on Shameer Ali Mursalin called ‘Kazak.’

Mursalin, a trader of Grant 1805, Weld Tank Dam, Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice, was fatally shot to the head, following a longstanding dispute with a fellow businessman, on October 24, 2015.

The guilty verdict was handed down to the three men, Dennis Veerasammy, Basheer Harrinauth and Delroy Fraser yesterday afternoon, with attorney-at-law, Brandon De Santos representing Veerasammy while Harrinauth and Fraser were represented by attorney-at-law, Chandra Sohan. The State was represented by attorney-at-law, Sita Bishundyal. They will return to court on the 2nd June, 2021 for sentencing.

Initial reports by this publication had detailed that police were investigating a report of threatening language and damage to property at Mursalin’s house. After calling out for him for some time without any response, the police officers ventured into the yard and found the victim’s body lying in a pool of blood.

Berbice businessman, Dennis Veerasammy and two of his employees, Basheer Harrinauth and Delroy Fraser, were later arrested and charged with the murder. Following the delivery of the verdict yesterday, the sister of the deceased, Misha Lalman, expressed that while she is grateful for the verdict, she is in awe of how everything turned out, since there were several attempts to have the case sabotaged early on.

“My prayers were answered. I am a devout believer in Christ and all I can say is that this is the work of God, by his spirit. I want to thank all the people who played a role in helping my family to get justice; the jurors did a good job in the face of everything,” Lalman said.