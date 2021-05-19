Latest update May 19th, 2021 12:59 AM

The Sheltez Independence Junior Tournament… Quarterfinals contested last weekend

May 19, 2021 Sports

Madison and Naiesha Jaikissoon

Norella Jordan and Akilah Jones

Kaieteur News – The Sheltez Independence Junior Tournament which was launched at the Le Ressouvenir Tennis Club last month, will conclude on Independence Day (May 26).
In the latest action over the weekend, Nathan DeNobrega defeated Elwyn Levius 2/4 5/3(10/6) in the Boys U12 to win that category.
In the Girls U14 – Renola Jordan won and Paula Kalekyezi being the runner up
In the Girls U16 – Renola Jordan def Nandanee Ramdyhan 6/0 6/0
Norella Jordan def Akilah Jones 6/2 1/6(10/7)
Saskia Persaud def Renola Jordan 5/7 6/4 (13/11)

In the Boys U14 – Gerald Scotland def Hayden Mentore to take that category 4/2 5/3
In the Boys U18 – Quarterfinals Wayne Baker def Gerald Scotland 1/6 6/4 11/9 and Adam Genofire def Isiah Cambridge 6/3 6/3
Donnie Anderson def Ricky Romascindo 6/2 7/6(7/2)
In the girls U12 – Madison def Naiesha Jaikissoon 4/0 4/0
The tournament continues this weekend with the U18, U16 and girls U12 semifinals. The finals will be played on Independence Day when the closing ceremony will be held.

Gerald Scotland and Hayden Mentore

Wayne Baker and Gerald Scotland

