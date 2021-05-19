Taxi driver breaks passenger’s arm for not paying agreed fare

Kaieteur News – A taxi driver, 22, has landed in hot water after he on Sunday reportedly broke his passenger’s left arm with a steel rod for failing to pay the agreed fare.

The taxi driver is presently locked-up at the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station while the passenger a 22-year-old labourer is recovering at the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

According to a police report, the labourer was hit to his left elbow with the steel rod around 23:30hrs at Crane Old Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD). The police reported that the two were at the time arguing with each other over the terms of payment for a special trip to Soesdyke.

Investigators detailed that the labourer had hired the taxi driver and told him that he would pay him $15,000. The taxi driver reportedly agreed and the trip was made but after it was completed there, the taxi driver claimed that the labourer did not want to pay the agreed amount and an argument ensued, followed by the assault with the steel rod.