Sports Minister happy with return of MCY&S/GCF Independence Three Stage Road Race

Kaieteur News –

By Zaheer Mohamed

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr. is happy to see the return of the Guyana’s premier cycling event- the Independence Three Stage Road Race.

The event made a grand return last weekend after an absence of five years and generated much excitement among those involved in the sport. The showpiece, which was hosted by the Guyana Cycling Federation and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, culminated at Thirst Park with Briton John of We Stand United Cycle Club emerging as the overall winner in the senior men’s category in 6:56:57. The Masters’ segment was won by Alexis Mendes in 7:02:20, Susan Hamilton of Bauxite Flyers Cycle Club took the female title, while David Hicks of We Stand United Cycle Club captured the junior prize.

Despite being on a lockdown for quite sometime, the cyclists showed immense determination and skills to conquer the journey and showed glimpses of what is to come next weekend at the Cycling Federation national road race.

Sponsorship is of utmost importance in staging such event and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports must be commended for their input. Speaking with the media following the race, Minister Ramson Jr. said it is amazing to see the level of excitement the event generates. “The event was absent for five years and I have been dismayed that this race was even stopped in the first place because the previous administration didn’t give any sponsorship towards the sport and to this event. This is the marquee event for cycling and it brings much excitement and encouragement. Just look at the kind of energy that is coming out of this, is amazing to see, it’s a real disappointment that it was stopped,” he added.

The Guyana Cycling Federation got the approval from the National task force and the event proved a success, while the Guyana Police Force must be commended for their efforts. Minister Ramson Jr. noted the importance of sponsorship. “From the moment we had our first conversation with the cycling federation, I had committed that if this is your marquee event I am going to make sure that we set aside the money for it coming out of our new budget which is what we did.”

“It’s a kind of touch and go situation whether they were going to get the covid approval, that’s not something that the Ministry gets involved in personally, because that’s more of a technical decision whether it could be done safely. But the moment that they were able to get the approval coming out of the task force we handed them the money. Had it not been for the sponsorship they would not have been able to stage this race, but I am really pleased about the excitement the sport brings and all of the people who are connected to cycling, it’s a pleasure to see,” he pointed out.

The top six overall riders in the senior men’s division pocketed; $70,000, $60,000, $50,000, $40,000, $35,000 and $25,000 in that order, however when quizzed about an increase in the prize money in the future, the Minister explained that the core sponsorship comes from the Ministry, but companies have been far more tight with their budget for the past year.

“When a company revenue isn’t as high, one of the first things they do is that they spend less on advertising, so events such as this also goes on the chopping board. We want to make sure that the event happens, that’s the first thing, that’s when a lot more of these associations get to have the spring board and the leverage to go into companies and seek sponsorship, and once the Ministry gets involved it will be a plus for businesses to come on board, it will be a good look for companies to partner with the Ministry.”

“We have had that conversation with a lot of companies because we want to let them know that developing the country is really about developing the people. The buildings and infrastructure work is going to happen, but the building of the people is about building talents, building corporation and the kind of qualities that we need that sport brings and also what is connected to culture,” said Minister Ramson Jr.

He pointed out that there was a bit of uncertainty whether the event was going to take place and noted that companies do not operate in that such a way. “You need to plan in advance, a lot of sports that the ministry has classified as core sports, we have said that we want a single national event, something that they build up to, working towards every year and it’s something that signals to the private sector as well, that we are going to have smaller events moving forward along the year, but we lead up into one national event.”

“One of the reasons we have been pushing our online platform is that when they have those national events, is for them be able to plug that into our online platform so that they can get that views and interest and it can be very national in awareness, excitement and energy. Those things help form the sport and also help for the company because no other medium is going give them that kind of sponsorship benefit. We want to help them to make a business decision. We do not only want businesses to come in from the point of view looking at some kind of decision that they are making out of generosity of the heart, but we want them to also make a business decision. So if a company says which event or medium is going to give the biggest mileage, it’s an event that is connected to the Ministry through our platform and that’s when it’s going to be a business decision for them and we want to encourage them to make that decision,” the Minister posited.

President of the GCF, Linden Dowridge welcomed the return of the event and stated that he hopes the Government continues with their sponsorship. He also said that they will be seeking assistance from corporate Guyana. He added that this event serves as a warm up for the national championship which starts with the individual time trials on Saturday, followed by the road race on Sunday which will pedal off at Thirst Park and proceed to the highway before returning to the starting point for the finish.