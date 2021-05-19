RHTY&SC 31st Anniversary Awards Ceremony… Fifteen more receive ‘Dolphin Award of Excellence’; overall total stands at 67

Kaieteur News –

By Franklin Wilson

The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club MS (RHTY&SC) continue the trend of recognising Guyanese who have made impacting contributions to the clubs’ existence over its 31 years as a household name in Guyana, impacting the lives of thousands of individuals as well and countless organisations.

At a truncated yet impressive awards Ceremony on Sunday last at the St. Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Youth Club, Rose Hall Town a total of 15 more persons received the club’s highest award, ‘The Dolphin Award of Excellence’ which now takes the overall figure to 67.

Cub Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster MS informed that the initial number of persons the club wanted to present this award to was 30, but they later had to review that number and eventually agreed that it would be 100 persons.

Included in the 67 already being bestowed with the award are Presidents and Prime Ministers of Guyana, business executives, lawyers, administrators and journalists.

Following is the list of awardees on Sunday afternoon last:

Leila Ramson – For an outstanding career in the field of education and assisting the less fortunate.

Charles Ramson Jr. – For his outstanding work as Minister of Sport and a positive role model to youths.

Charles Ramson Sr. – For Outstanding work in the legal field as a former Attorney General of Guyana.

Ananda ET Dharry (Posthumous) – For an outstanding career in the engineering sector and an outstanding resident of Rose Hall Town.

Terry Holder (Posthumous) – The late Terry Holder played a major role in the development of the RHTY&SC. Holder was a positive role model, outstanding public and private sector official, cricket administrator and mentor of the club.

Faizal Jaffarally MP – For being a defender of the less fortunate, outstanding man of the people and a friend of the club.

Navindra Persaud (REO Reg. #6) – For an outstanding career in the Public Service, role model to youths and friend of the club.

Dr. Cecil Beharry – For an outstanding career as a Medical Doctor and cricket administrator.

Dr. Ghanshaam Sukhdeo – For an outstanding career as a Medical Doctor, Hospital administrator and friend of the club.

Esuan Crandon – For an outstanding career as a cricketer, National Coach who won five (5) Regional Championships and member of the RHTY&SC.

Guyana Police Force Inspector Sonia Ward – For an outstanding career as a Law Enforcement Officer and long serving Secretary to the Commander of Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Romario Samaroo – For an outstanding career in journalism and a friend of the club.

Brandon Corlette – RHTY&SC member who has performed well as a cricket journalist.

Anasha Ally – For being a positive role model to youth, trailblazer and head of an Engineering Company.

Bissoondyal Singh – For his long battle to restore law and order to Guyana’s cricket, successful businessman and cricket administrator.