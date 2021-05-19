Region Seven man is Guyana’s latest COVID-19 fatality

The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday announced that a 56-year-old man from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. His death has now brought Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 345.

According to the Ministry’s press release, the man died on Monday while receiving treatment at a medical facility. The Health Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 102 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 15,454.

The dashboard also shows that 14 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 111 persons are in institution isolation, 1,732 in home isolation and seven persons quarantined institutionally. To date, 13,252 recoveries have been recorded.

A breakdown of new cases per Region shows that Region Four leads with 72 new cases, Region Nine with eight, Region Six with six, Region Three, Region Five and Region 10 with four each, and Region One and Region Seven with two each.