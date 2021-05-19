Region Seven man is Guyana’s latest COVID-19 fatality

Latest update May 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 19, 2021 News
The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday announced that a 56-year-old man from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. His death has now brought Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 345.
According to the Ministry’s press release, the man died on Monday while receiving treatment at a medical facility. The Health Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 102 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 15,454.
The dashboard also shows that 14 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 111 persons are in institution isolation, 1,732 in home isolation and seven persons quarantined institutionally. To date, 13,252 recoveries have been recorded.
A breakdown of new cases per Region shows that Region Four leads with 72 new cases, Region Nine with eight, Region Six with six, Region Three, Region Five and Region 10 with four each, and Region One and Region Seven with two each.
May 19, 2021Kaieteur News – By Sean Devers At 23, National Swimmer Jamila Sanmoogan will be aiming to ‘medal’ in the Tokyo Olympics from July 23 to August 8, 2021 after competing in the Women’s 50...
May 19, 2021
May 19, 2021
May 19, 2021
May 19, 2021
May 19, 2021
Kaieteur News – The answer to the above question is a reverberating neither. Neither of the two major races is mentally... more
Kaieteur News – COVID-19 testing levels in Guyana are still low and times are inefficient. The result is that one cannot... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Strong disagreement may be brewing at the Organisation of American States (OAS)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]