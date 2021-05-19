Latest update May 19th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Region Seven man is Guyana’s latest COVID-19 fatality

May 19, 2021 News

The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday announced that a 56-year-old man from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has died. His death has now brought Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 345.
According to the Ministry’s press release, the man died on Monday while receiving treatment at a medical facility. The Health Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 102 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 15,454.
The dashboard also shows that 14 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 111 persons are in institution isolation, 1,732 in home isolation and seven persons quarantined institutionally. To date, 13,252 recoveries have been recorded.
A breakdown of new cases per Region shows that Region Four leads with 72 new cases, Region Nine with eight, Region Six with six, Region Three, Region Five and Region 10 with four each, and Region One and Region Seven with two each.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Sanmoogan aims to ‘Medal’ at her second Olympics in Tokyo

Sanmoogan aims to ‘Medal’ at her second Olympics in Tokyo

May 19, 2021

Kaieteur News – By Sean Devers At 23, National Swimmer Jamila Sanmoogan will be aiming to ‘medal’ in the Tokyo Olympics from July 23 to August 8, 2021 after competing in the Women’s 50...
Read More
Mangal cops Genuine Auto Spares and Tools golf title

Mangal cops Genuine Auto Spares and Tools golf...

May 19, 2021

Letter to the Sports Editor… Hetmyer’s continued snub is beginning to look personal

Letter to the Sports Editor… Hetmyer’s...

May 19, 2021

RHTY&SC 31st Anniversary Awards Ceremony… Fifteen more receive ‘Dolphin Award of Excellence’; overall total stands at 67

RHTY&SC 31st Anniversary Awards...

May 19, 2021

Everest Cricket Club expresses disappointed over CWI Hetmyer snub

Everest Cricket Club expresses disappointed over...

May 19, 2021

Sports Minister happy with return of MCY&S/GCF Independence Three Stage Road Race

Sports Minister happy with return of...

May 19, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Rougher days lie ahead

    Kaieteur News – COVID-19 testing levels in Guyana are still low and times are inefficient. The result is that one cannot... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]