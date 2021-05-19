Latest update May 19th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

More foster care parents reduce the number of children in institutional care

May 19, 2021 News

– Minister Persaud on the occasion of Foster Care Month

Kaieteur News – Expressing gratitude to those who have already taken up the challenge of becoming foster parents, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, made an appeal for more persons to take on the role to reduce the number of children in institutionalised care.
Minister Persaud made this call during an activity in observance of Foster Care Month which is observed globally this month.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud

In a statement issued to the press, it was revealed that for the period January to May of this year, there are 118 girls, 104 boys and 128 parents in foster care. Seventy-nine of those children have been placed in non-biological families and 143 are in kinship care.
As such, Minister Persaud stressed that “while the figures are reasonably good so far as Georgetown and a few other places are concerned, foster care facilitators are interested in promoting the buy in of persons from outlying regions and far-flung communities especially on the occasion of Foster Care Month.”
“At the moment, in order to work with the families and make things right for the children, we have to bring them to Georgetown. We are pleased to say that we are working to change this,” she said.
Minister Persaud said that, during this month, officers of the Childcare and Protection Agency are heavily promoting foster care across the Regions, explaining how the programme works and how individuals could be part of a rewarding and positive experience of being a foster parent.
According to Dr. Persaud, the hope is that by the end of this month, there would be increased awareness of the programme and families in the hinterland regions. The Minister said too that the plan is to do their best to continue raising the level of awareness of the Foster Care Programme and to recognise the important role and dedication of foster parents.
She noted however that even as the foster care parents continue to care for the young ones, they are urged to be willing to work towards helping the children to be reunited with their biological families.
“We want to remind you that while foster care offers continued family-based care, support, guidance and love to a child who has to be separated from his/her biological family, it is only a temporary arrangement until the child can safely be returned home,” she said adding that with proper parental attention and control, children can grow up to lead productive lives and make rich contributions to their families and the country as a whole.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Sanmoogan aims to ‘Medal’ at her second Olympics in Tokyo

Sanmoogan aims to ‘Medal’ at her second Olympics in Tokyo

May 19, 2021

Kaieteur News – By Sean Devers At 23, National Swimmer Jamila Sanmoogan will be aiming to ‘medal’ in the Tokyo Olympics from July 23 to August 8, 2021 after competing in the Women’s 50...
Read More
Mangal cops Genuine Auto Spares and Tools golf title

Mangal cops Genuine Auto Spares and Tools golf...

May 19, 2021

Letter to the Sports Editor… Hetmyer’s continued snub is beginning to look personal

Letter to the Sports Editor… Hetmyer’s...

May 19, 2021

RHTY&SC 31st Anniversary Awards Ceremony… Fifteen more receive ‘Dolphin Award of Excellence’; overall total stands at 67

RHTY&SC 31st Anniversary Awards...

May 19, 2021

Everest Cricket Club expresses disappointed over CWI Hetmyer snub

Everest Cricket Club expresses disappointed over...

May 19, 2021

Sports Minister happy with return of MCY&S/GCF Independence Three Stage Road Race

Sports Minister happy with return of...

May 19, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Rougher days lie ahead

    Kaieteur News – COVID-19 testing levels in Guyana are still low and times are inefficient. The result is that one cannot... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]