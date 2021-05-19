More foster care parents reduce the number of children in institutional care

– Minister Persaud on the occasion of Foster Care Month

Kaieteur News – Expressing gratitude to those who have already taken up the challenge of becoming foster parents, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, made an appeal for more persons to take on the role to reduce the number of children in institutionalised care.

Minister Persaud made this call during an activity in observance of Foster Care Month which is observed globally this month.

In a statement issued to the press, it was revealed that for the period January to May of this year, there are 118 girls, 104 boys and 128 parents in foster care. Seventy-nine of those children have been placed in non-biological families and 143 are in kinship care.

As such, Minister Persaud stressed that “while the figures are reasonably good so far as Georgetown and a few other places are concerned, foster care facilitators are interested in promoting the buy in of persons from outlying regions and far-flung communities especially on the occasion of Foster Care Month.”

“At the moment, in order to work with the families and make things right for the children, we have to bring them to Georgetown. We are pleased to say that we are working to change this,” she said.

Minister Persaud said that, during this month, officers of the Childcare and Protection Agency are heavily promoting foster care across the Regions, explaining how the programme works and how individuals could be part of a rewarding and positive experience of being a foster parent.

According to Dr. Persaud, the hope is that by the end of this month, there would be increased awareness of the programme and families in the hinterland regions. The Minister said too that the plan is to do their best to continue raising the level of awareness of the Foster Care Programme and to recognise the important role and dedication of foster parents.

She noted however that even as the foster care parents continue to care for the young ones, they are urged to be willing to work towards helping the children to be reunited with their biological families.

“We want to remind you that while foster care offers continued family-based care, support, guidance and love to a child who has to be separated from his/her biological family, it is only a temporary arrangement until the child can safely be returned home,” she said adding that with proper parental attention and control, children can grow up to lead productive lives and make rich contributions to their families and the country as a whole.