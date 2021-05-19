Missing $500,000 leads to false police report

Kaieteur News – Two persons were arrested on Monday after a missing $500,000 in cash led them to make a false police report.

The two in custody have been identified as a businesswoman, 51, and a male security guard, 33, residing in Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD), Region One. They have since confessed to fabricating a report that they were robbed around 20:00 hrs. on Sunday of $500,000 in cash by three foreign nationals – one of them armed – in front of the Port Kaituma District Hospital.

The businesswoman told police that they had left their home that evening and were walking towards Water Front, Port Kaituma. She went on to falsely claim that as they were walking past the hospital, three men dressed in dark clothing pounced on them. One of men, according to her, pulled out a handgun, pointed it at her and spoke a language which she and the security guard could not understand. She continued her lie that the foreign national then grabbed her handbag containing the cash and ran away with his accomplices.

Investigators, according to what Kaieteur News was told, believed the report and began hunting for the suspects but they could not find anyone matching their description. As they continued to investigate they soon realised that the woman may be lying.

They contacted both the businesswoman and the security guard and called them in for questioning. During the interrogation the two buckled and admitted to fabricating the entire report. The security guard said that the money they were carrying belonged to someone else. He alleged that the cash was given to him to purchase some items but he had lost it. Kaieteur News understands that they were afraid to relate to the owner of the money that it was misplaced so they hatched a plan to fabricate a story that they were robbed.