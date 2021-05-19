Mechanic on the run after shooting carpenter over pools game

Latest update May 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 19, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Police are now trying to locate a 34-year-old mechanic who shot a carpenter to his abdomen during an argument over a game of pools.
The 43-year-old man was shot on Monday at a shop located in Zeelugt Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo. It was reported to the police that both men were playing pools when a heated argument ensued. The argument ended up getting out of hand which led the mechanic to arm himself with his handgun. He shot the carpenter once to his abdomen before escaping in a white wagon motorcar.
Public-spirited persons immediately rushed the injured man to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was treated and admitted. Due to the severity of his injury, he was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was admitted and his condition is deemed as serious.
An investigation into the incident has since been launched.
May 19, 2021Kaieteur News – By Sean Devers At 23, National Swimmer Jamila Sanmoogan will be aiming to ‘medal’ in the Tokyo Olympics from July 23 to August 8, 2021 after competing in the Women’s 50...
May 19, 2021
May 19, 2021
May 19, 2021
May 19, 2021
May 19, 2021
Kaieteur News – The answer to the above question is a reverberating neither. Neither of the two major races is mentally... more
Kaieteur News – COVID-19 testing levels in Guyana are still low and times are inefficient. The result is that one cannot... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Strong disagreement may be brewing at the Organisation of American States (OAS)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]