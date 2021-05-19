Mechanic on the run after shooting carpenter over pools game

Kaieteur News – Police are now trying to locate a 34-year-old mechanic who shot a carpenter to his abdomen during an argument over a game of pools.

The 43-year-old man was shot on Monday at a shop located in Zeelugt Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo. It was reported to the police that both men were playing pools when a heated argument ensued. The argument ended up getting out of hand which led the mechanic to arm himself with his handgun. He shot the carpenter once to his abdomen before escaping in a white wagon motorcar.

Public-spirited persons immediately rushed the injured man to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was treated and admitted. Due to the severity of his injury, he was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was admitted and his condition is deemed as serious.

An investigation into the incident has since been launched.