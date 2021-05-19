Mangal cops Genuine Auto Spares and Tools golf title

Latest update May 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 19, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Mike Mangal emerged champion of the Genuine Auto Spares and Tools golf competition which was contested on Saturday at the Lusignan Golf Club.
Mangal, a former Guyana Open champion, shot 74 gross and 67 net to take the title ahead of Jetindra Dhanpat with 80 gross and 72 net and Brian Hackett who registered 90 gross and 72 net.
Mangal also took the best front nine trophy with 32 net, while Eureka Giddings was the best net back nine winner with a score 33.
