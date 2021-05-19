Man killed by police was carrying over $2M in cash – relatives claim

By Neermala Ramsaywack

Kaieteur News – The relatives of Peter Headley, the man killed by a Guyana Police Force (GPF) rank on Saturday, claim that he had over $2 million in cash in his possession on the night of his death, money which has not been accounted for by the GPF.

The dead man’s father-in-law told Kaieteur News that Headley had spent Saturday uplifting outstanding payments from business clients. Headley’s in-law said that he had worked along with him selling drums through a business they co-owned, at David Street, Kitty. He stated that he had checked in with Headley at around 5pm in the afternoon and he was notified of the funds uplifted.

Speaking exclusively with this publication, the man’s reputed wife, Patricia Campbell, said that she learned about her husband’s demise via a Facebook post.

“I saw a press statement that was being circulated by numerous media houses from the Guyana Police Force. We were not even called and informed by the police of Peter’s death,” she said.

The grieving woman said that after she saw the post, she and her family immediately rushed over to Providence Police Station, and upon arrival, they were greeted with silence by three officers. The distraught woman explained that she asked the ranks to hand over Headley’s belongings along with the $2M plus cash [which] he was carrying. However, the ranks responded by saying, “No such money was discovered, only a couple of one thousand dollars.”

The ranks informed her that they would not be able to hand over the money, along with his other belongings. She went on to state that other family members visited the station on Monday and asked about the officer who shot Headley. However, they were not informed or given any update on the case.

According to initial police reports, Headley was shot by one of two ranks while he was being transported in a car carrying number plate PVV 1771 to the Providence Police Station located on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD). He was reportedly arrested along with another man, now known to be Rondel Daly, around 20:45hrs at Nandy Park, EBD. Those initial reports said that the two were suspected to be involved in a robbery, which took place in Herstelling on Tuesday last. Headley and Daly were reportedly in a motor vehicle, driven by Headley, when the patrol ranks intercepted them.

The ranks reportedly searched the car and found a television set, which they suspected was stolen in the robbery. Daly was arrested and placed in the police patrol vehicle while the Headley was placed into the front passenger seat of his vehicle – one rank entered the driver’s seat while another armed rank entered the back passenger seat. They then drove off.

During the journey, the ranks claimed that Headley allegedly reached under the seat and pulled out what looked like a gun. This, the police reports had stated, prompted the rank sitting in the back seat to shoot Headley. The ranks then reportedly drove the wounded suspect to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he succumbed while receiving treatment. Police reported that the bullet had struck Headley to his body.

Kaieteur News understands that the officers’ claims were filled with inconsistencies and they were placed under close arrest. Meanwhile, Commander of Region 4 ‘B’ Mahendra Siwnarine revealed to this publication that Headley might have purchased the stolen item that was recovered from Rondel Daly. Daly is currently in police custody at the Providence Police Station pending charges.

“Peter was never a thief,” a tearful Campbell said, “The police keep pushing us around. He used to work with my father; both of them owned the Drum Yard and they sell drums down in David Street, Kitty.”

An autopsy done on Headley on Monday at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) Mortuary revealed that Headley died from perforated lungs from a single gunshot injury. According, to a close relative, Headley was shot at close range from the front of his chest close to his heart – there was, the relative said, no exit wound. In photographs of the car in which Headley was said to be shot, seen by this newspaper, the front passenger seat is shown to contain several bloodstains, but there is no damage to the seat itself, which calls into question the initial police report that Headley was shot by the armed rank behind him in his car; this is in addition to the family’s claim that the man was shot to the chest.

Headley’s body was handed over to his family and is currently at Merriman Funeral Homes Inc., while his family makes funeral arrangement. The Police Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) has launched an investigation into the matter.