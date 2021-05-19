Latest update May 19th, 2021 12:59 AM

Guyanese firm teams up with Norwegian company to provide specialised services to oil sector

May 19, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – AGT Energy Group Inc, a Guyanese company formed in 2019, has inked a three-year joint venture agreement with Marine Service International (MSI), with the hopes of being able to win contracts that will flow from Guyana’s growing oil sector.

From the left: Darren Debideen, Oil and Gas Consultant; Peter Wilhelmsen, Managing Director of MSI; Danny Balkissoon, Managing Director of AGT Energy Group; and Jan Sivertsen, Director of Sale and Marketing.

The agreement was signed on May 11, 2021, at AGT Energy’s Providence, East Bank Demerara office by Danny Balkissoon, Managing Director of the AGT Energy Group and Peter Wilhelmsen, Managing Director of Marine Service International (MSI).
For the next three years, Kaieteur News understands that MSI will provide specialised services to the oil and gas sector as well as training opportunities for Guyanese interested in learning about the vast list of services under the MSI umbrella. In a statement to the press, it was noted that MSI specialises in Ultra High Performance (UPH) blasting and painting, pipefitting, steel repairs and SPS overlays, refurbishment of interiors, de-mucking and industrial cleaning, rope access work, scaffolding, steel inspections, passive fire protection, replacement of heating coils and hydraulic lines, asbestos removal for Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels and other facilities, etc.
MSI also has over 25 years of experience in mobile shipyard services and operates globally in two main markets, offshore oil & gas and shipping. Their projects range in sizes from blasting and re-coating a slop-tank in the Mediterranean to renewing hundreds of tonnes of structural steel for an FPSO cargo tank rebuilt off Costa Rica. MSI’s head office is in Drøbak, Norway, with regional offices in Denmark. It recently expanded into Brazil where they support offshore operations in Rio de Janeiro.
Kaieteur News understands that MSI representatives also met with several local and multinational companies to discuss how they can work together to ensure local content development as well as partnerships in the oil and gas sector.
Commenting on the signing of the agreement Wilhelmsen said, “This is part of our future strategy to be present in Guyana and later Suriname. For us, it’s a huge achievement and we are confident that our agreement with AGT Energy is going to be a very successful one.”
He concluded, “We are going to be developing our operations in Guyana with the aim of having a very strong local content and hopefully develop a great company here with a lot of local support.”

