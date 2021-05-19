Latest update May 19th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GTECH Services Inc. launched

May 19, 2021 News

– to provide training, project execution services to energy, construction, other sectors

Dr. Rosh Khan, Head of SocialRank and the Masterclass Institute.

Roger Bissessar, Projects Director of GTECH Services Inc.

Kaieteur News – GTECH Services Inc., a newly formed joint venture between Dr. Rosh Khan of SocialRank Media and the Masterclass Institute, and a team of international-based companies is expected to provide a range of services including project execution, training, and a suite of technical and environmental services for Guyana’s energy, manufacturing and construction sectors.
“In a time when there is increased demand for world class solutions in Guyana, we believe this collaborative approach is key to providing a more expanded portfolio of services,” explained Dr. Khan following the recent launch of the company.
He further stated that RGR Energie, which has a track record in project services, is one of the partnering companies while adding that more details on other partners will be released in subsequent announcements.
Kaieteur News understands that Roger Bissessar, of RGR Energie, was announced as the Projects Director of GTECH Services Inc. Mr. Bissessar has over 25 years of experience in global projects and has worked for international energy companies in project execution and commissioning roles. Mr. Bissessar indicated that GTECH Services Inc., in addition to its core suite of services, will have a strong focus on providing Science, Technology, Environmental and Mathematics (STEM) training for students and young professionals.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Sanmoogan aims to ‘Medal’ at her second Olympics in Tokyo

Sanmoogan aims to ‘Medal’ at her second Olympics in Tokyo

May 19, 2021

Kaieteur News – By Sean Devers At 23, National Swimmer Jamila Sanmoogan will be aiming to ‘medal’ in the Tokyo Olympics from July 23 to August 8, 2021 after competing in the Women’s 50...
Read More
Mangal cops Genuine Auto Spares and Tools golf title

Mangal cops Genuine Auto Spares and Tools golf...

May 19, 2021

Letter to the Sports Editor… Hetmyer’s continued snub is beginning to look personal

Letter to the Sports Editor… Hetmyer’s...

May 19, 2021

RHTY&SC 31st Anniversary Awards Ceremony… Fifteen more receive ‘Dolphin Award of Excellence’; overall total stands at 67

RHTY&SC 31st Anniversary Awards...

May 19, 2021

Everest Cricket Club expresses disappointed over CWI Hetmyer snub

Everest Cricket Club expresses disappointed over...

May 19, 2021

Sports Minister happy with return of MCY&S/GCF Independence Three Stage Road Race

Sports Minister happy with return of...

May 19, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Rougher days lie ahead

    COVID-19 testing levels in Guyana are still low and times are inefficient. The result is that one cannot effectively gauge... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]