GTECH Services Inc. launched

Latest update May 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 19, 2021 News
– to provide training, project execution services to energy, construction, other sectors
Kaieteur News – GTECH Services Inc., a newly formed joint venture between Dr. Rosh Khan of SocialRank Media and the Masterclass Institute, and a team of international-based companies is expected to provide a range of services including project execution, training, and a suite of technical and environmental services for Guyana’s energy, manufacturing and construction sectors.
“In a time when there is increased demand for world class solutions in Guyana, we believe this collaborative approach is key to providing a more expanded portfolio of services,” explained Dr. Khan following the recent launch of the company.
He further stated that RGR Energie, which has a track record in project services, is one of the partnering companies while adding that more details on other partners will be released in subsequent announcements.
Kaieteur News understands that Roger Bissessar, of RGR Energie, was announced as the Projects Director of GTECH Services Inc. Mr. Bissessar has over 25 years of experience in global projects and has worked for international energy companies in project execution and commissioning roles. Mr. Bissessar indicated that GTECH Services Inc., in addition to its core suite of services, will have a strong focus on providing Science, Technology, Environmental and Mathematics (STEM) training for students and young professionals.
May 19, 2021
May 19, 2021
May 19, 2021
May 19, 2021
May 19, 2021
