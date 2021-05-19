GRDB launches training programme aimed at improving yield

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) launched a training programme on the Essequibo Coast yesterday, in an effort to improve the yield of rice production in Region Two. The acting General Manager of GRDB, Mr. Kuldip Ragnauth, told Kaieteur News that the exercise will primarily target farmers who have had trouble improving their yields.

This publication understands that it has been challenging for some farmers to improve their yields for a number of reasons. The acting GM revealed that in some cases, some farmers have produced less than 25 bags per acre. On that note, he said, the Government of Guyana through GRDB aims at doubling the yield for rice farmers.

“We are going to work with those farmers,” Ragnauth said, “advise them and give them the technical knowledge to help them improve their yields… The role of the board has to be in line with the mandate of the Ministry of Agriculture that is why we are targeting these farmers.”

Mr. Ragnauth said that the training will address some key areas, which will tremendously improve production, once applied. He said that access to improved paddy varieties is one way in which farmers can improve their yields.

He added, “An improved variety should be matched with improved management in order for us to realise its yield potential. We want farmers to grow rice in a more scientific way… Fertiliser recommendations should be based on soil test. The nutrition of the rice plant depends on how much fertiliser is used, when, the variety and time and condition of the day during which it is applied.”

Reports are that paddy bugs, red rice and other diseases, are amongst some of the leading factors for poor production in Region Two. The General Manager of GRDB said that the extension officers are working closely with farmers, in an effort to mitigate these issues through research. “We are also working with how to reduce losses… Our research is focused on the areas on how we can better manage these issues, we want them to be reduced to a manageable rate,” said Ragnauth.