Latest update May 19th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Everest Cricket Club expresses disappointed over CWI Hetmyer snub

May 19, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel has named a 30-man squad for a three-week High-Performance Red-Ball training camp in St Lucia which started Sunday, May 16, in preparation for the upcoming Test Series against South Africa.
Talented, performing Guyanese batsman Hetmyer, who lost his retainer contract for the 2021-22 season, has again been snubbed and not been selected for the camp.
The Everest Cricket Club (ECC) registers its dismay and disappointment at the non-selection of Hetmyer for the camp given the 24-year-old’s pedigree. Everest also supports the position of the GCB on the issue of criteria and consistency in the selection process.
Hetmyer has been a tremendous talent for West Indies and it is bewildering how a player of his caliber is not among the top 30 in the Caribbean preparing for any international series.
His fitness should not be used as a fault since it should be the intention of a High-Performance camp to aid in the player’s further development.
Given the pandemic and a load of limited-overs cricket for the West Indies on the horizon, most importantly, the defence of the World T20 title come October-November, it would have been wise to have one of your most destructive batsmen in a high-performance camp.
The pros outweigh the cons of allowing Hetmyer simply to return home and possibly join the squad of the Twenty20 International series against South Africa rather than making the investment in him to help improve and in turn be more consistent for West Indies. His inclusion would also be a boost and motivation for the other players.
Furthermore, the ECC is calling for CWI to have fairness in their selection criteria. The ECC will support any system which seeks to create one of meritocracy but it must be transparent and all should be held to the same standards.
What raises further eyebrows is that the camp has selected players who would have excelled at this year’s Super50 tournament in Antigua or are regular members of the West Indies’ white-ball teams in recent years.
Hetmyer was the fifth leading run-scorer in the tournament with 300 runs from seven innings at an average of 50.00, and a top score of 113.
Some names in the camp are those that have been under-performing tremendously at the Test level but have gotten an opportunity to improve their game. Why was Hetmyer not afforded that opportunity?
It would be unfathomable to think that Hetmyer’s recent exclusion from the West Indies high-performance training camp is setting the stage for the casting away of another bright talent.
We at the Everest Cricket Club call on Cricket West Indies and their selection panel to correct this injustice to the most talented batsman in the West Indies today, the club noted in a release to the media.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Sanmoogan aims to ‘Medal’ at her second Olympics in Tokyo

Sanmoogan aims to ‘Medal’ at her second Olympics in Tokyo

May 19, 2021

Kaieteur News – By Sean Devers At 23, National Swimmer Jamila Sanmoogan will be aiming to ‘medal’ in the Tokyo Olympics from July 23 to August 8, 2021 after competing in the Women’s 50...
Read More
Mangal cops Genuine Auto Spares and Tools golf title

Mangal cops Genuine Auto Spares and Tools golf...

May 19, 2021

Letter to the Sports Editor… Hetmyer’s continued snub is beginning to look personal

Letter to the Sports Editor… Hetmyer’s...

May 19, 2021

RHTY&SC 31st Anniversary Awards Ceremony… Fifteen more receive ‘Dolphin Award of Excellence’; overall total stands at 67

RHTY&SC 31st Anniversary Awards...

May 19, 2021

Everest Cricket Club expresses disappointed over CWI Hetmyer snub

Everest Cricket Club expresses disappointed over...

May 19, 2021

Sports Minister happy with return of MCY&S/GCF Independence Three Stage Road Race

Sports Minister happy with return of...

May 19, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Rougher days lie ahead

    Kaieteur News – COVID-19 testing levels in Guyana are still low and times are inefficient. The result is that one cannot... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]