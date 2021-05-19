Afternoon serenading!

Caller: “Hello! Hello! Hello! Hello!”

Announcer: “Good afternoon, you are on to the afternoon request show. Go ahead!”

Caller: “I been trying fuh get on this show since yesterday. I calling since yesterday and de phone always engage. Even after de show done, ah can’t get through.”

Announcer: “Well you are on the air now. Go right ahead.”

Caller: “I would like to send out greetings to my sister on the death of her husband. Also give my regards to her and all the family of the now deceased.”

Announcer: “What song can we play for you this afternoon?”

Caller: “I would like you to play ‘Don’t cry for me’ by CeCe Williams.”

Announcer: “Ok I will line that one up for you.”

Caller: ”What about the previous announcer who used to be on the show.”

Announcer: “I really cannot tell you.”

Caller: ”Ok please play a song for him too. The one entitled ‘Soon you will get better’ by Taylor Swift.”

Announcer: ”Sorry only one song per person.”

Song begins to play

Announcer: “We have run out of time and have to cut short the selection. See you tomorrow. Be ready with your calls and greetings!”