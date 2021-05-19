Afternoon serenading!

Latest update May 19th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 19, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Caller: “Hello! Hello! Hello! Hello!”
Announcer: “Good afternoon, you are on to the afternoon request show. Go ahead!”
Caller: “I been trying fuh get on this show since yesterday. I calling since yesterday and de phone always engage. Even after de show done, ah can’t get through.”
Announcer: “Well you are on the air now. Go right ahead.”
Caller: “I would like to send out greetings to my sister on the death of her husband. Also give my regards to her and all the family of the now deceased.”
Announcer: “What song can we play for you this afternoon?”
Caller: “I would like you to play ‘Don’t cry for me’ by CeCe Williams.”
Announcer: “Ok I will line that one up for you.”
Caller: ”What about the previous announcer who used to be on the show.”
Announcer: “I really cannot tell you.”
Caller: ”Ok please play a song for him too. The one entitled ‘Soon you will get better’ by Taylor Swift.”
Announcer: ”Sorry only one song per person.”
Song begins to play
Announcer: “We have run out of time and have to cut short the selection. See you tomorrow. Be ready with your calls and greetings!”
May 19, 2021Kaieteur News – By Sean Devers At 23, National Swimmer Jamila Sanmoogan will be aiming to ‘medal’ in the Tokyo Olympics from July 23 to August 8, 2021 after competing in the Women’s 50...
May 19, 2021
May 19, 2021
May 19, 2021
May 19, 2021
May 19, 2021
Kaieteur News – The answer to the above question is a reverberating neither. Neither of the two major races is mentally... more
Kaieteur News – COVID-19 testing levels in Guyana are still low and times are inefficient. The result is that one cannot... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Strong disagreement may be brewing at the Organisation of American States (OAS)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]