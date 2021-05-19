Latest update May 19th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Afternoon serenading!

May 19, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Caller: “Hello! Hello! Hello! Hello!”
Announcer: “Good afternoon, you are on to the afternoon request show. Go ahead!”
Caller: “I been trying fuh get on this show since yesterday. I calling since yesterday and de phone always engage. Even after de show done, ah can’t get through.”
Announcer: “Well you are on the air now. Go right ahead.”
Caller: “I would like to send out greetings to my sister on the death of her husband. Also give my regards to her and all the family of the now deceased.”
Announcer: “What song can we play for you this afternoon?”
Caller: “I would like you to play ‘Don’t cry for me’ by CeCe Williams.”
Announcer: “Ok I will line that one up for you.”
Caller: ”What about the previous announcer who used to be on the show.”
Announcer: “I really cannot tell you.”
Caller: ”Ok please play a song for him too. The one entitled ‘Soon you will get better’ by Taylor Swift.”
Announcer: ”Sorry only one song per person.”
Song begins to play
Announcer: “We have run out of time and have to cut short the selection. See you tomorrow. Be ready with your calls and greetings!”

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Sanmoogan aims to ‘Medal’ at her second Olympics in Tokyo

Sanmoogan aims to ‘Medal’ at her second Olympics in Tokyo

May 19, 2021

Kaieteur News – By Sean Devers At 23, National Swimmer Jamila Sanmoogan will be aiming to ‘medal’ in the Tokyo Olympics from July 23 to August 8, 2021 after competing in the Women’s 50...
Read More
Mangal cops Genuine Auto Spares and Tools golf title

Mangal cops Genuine Auto Spares and Tools golf...

May 19, 2021

Letter to the Sports Editor… Hetmyer’s continued snub is beginning to look personal

Letter to the Sports Editor… Hetmyer’s...

May 19, 2021

RHTY&SC 31st Anniversary Awards Ceremony… Fifteen more receive ‘Dolphin Award of Excellence’; overall total stands at 67

RHTY&SC 31st Anniversary Awards...

May 19, 2021

Everest Cricket Club expresses disappointed over CWI Hetmyer snub

Everest Cricket Club expresses disappointed over...

May 19, 2021

Sports Minister happy with return of MCY&S/GCF Independence Three Stage Road Race

Sports Minister happy with return of...

May 19, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Rougher days lie ahead

    Kaieteur News – COVID-19 testing levels in Guyana are still low and times are inefficient. The result is that one cannot... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]