Youth dies on way to friend’s funeral

Kaieteur News – The family of 20-year-old Calvin Junior Peters, has been thrown into a state of despair after he was killed in a motorcycle accident while heading to a friend’s funeral.

Speaking with this publication, one of Peters’ close friends, who requested anonymity, said that at the time they were heading to the Le Repentir Cemetery in Georgetown to view the burial of their friend.

The accident, which claimed the life of Peters and left, Shemar Pratt, the rider of another motorcycle hospitalised, occurred just around 17:00 hrs. on Sunday on Mandela Avenue in the vicinity of the North Ruimveldt Multilateral Secondary School.

Moments before the collision occurred, Peters was heading south along the eastern side of Mandela Avenue. According to reports, while in the vicinity of the school, he stopped his motorcycle in the center of the road, in the path of Pratt’s motorcycle. At the time, Pratt was heading in the same direction as Peters.

Pratt, who did not manage to stop in time upon seeing Peters, ended up crashing into the back of his motorcycle. Due to the impact, both riders were flung off of their motorcycles onto the roadway, which caused them to receive injuries about their bodies.

Eyewitnesses picked up both men in a semi-conscious condition and rushed them to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where Peters was pronounced dead on arrival. Pratt, however, was admitted for the injuries he suffered to his head and other parts of his body.

When this publication reached out to the dead man’s family yesterday, his mother, Roxanne Doutrim, said that she was at home when she received news about her son. “I was at home when my sister call me and tell me that me son reach up in an accident, so I said what happen and she said that he reach up in an accident and that’s all she said. Moments after that my brother-in-law call me and tell me he died,” the grieving woman related.

According to the woman, earlier in the day her son had left their Parfait Harmonie residence and went to visit his grandmother who resides in East Ruimveldt before heading to the funeral. She said that she last spoke to her son earlier in the day and during that conversation she said that “he ask me if I alright…He said ‘mommy you alright’ and I said yes and he said ‘you sure’ and I said yes, and he said ‘alright I will come over’ and I said good.”

Peters, according to his mother, was a very jovial person who loved to make people laugh. She said he would often “make rough jokes with people” but was very friendly.