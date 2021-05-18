The United States must be an honest broker

Kaieteur News – We look at the conflict raging between Israel and the Palestinians and there are the first stirrings of shifts in the American political landscape. It is not seismic, but indicative of concerns about the long one-sided use of American power that, most conspicuously, favours Israel. We look there, and we are reminded of what America has done here, and how that has affected Guyanese. Whether there or here, the United States has not been an honest broker, it must be so now.

Surprisingly, Democrats are gearing up for sharp confrontations with their own president, over the U.S. relationship with Israel, given the soaring escalation of violence last week (“Democrats embrace a tougher tack toward Israel as violence flares” Politico May 15). According to this article, “The prospect of forced evictions of Palestinians in east Jerusalem and a sustained rocket campaign against Israel this week have laid bare the increasingly thorny political dynamic facing congressional Democrats, most of whom are beginning to question the lockstep bipartisan support for Israel….”

For sure, there is no material change in the politics of America’s lopsided relationship with Israel, but the questions and pressures are rising, and from various sources, including Congress.

“There is a very strong emerging ground in the Democratic Party that wants to see an American policy that is balanced — that recognises both Israel’s security needs and rights…but also recognises… Palestinians” and “their rights and their freedoms,” said Jeremy Ben-Ami, President of J Street, an advocacy group founded as a progressive pro-Israel voice on U.S. policy. “We think that this is becoming the center of the Democratic Party.”

Next, Senator, Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) had this to say, “If the Biden administration puts the rule of law and human rights at the heart of its foreign policy, this is not a moment for tepid statements” meaning Israel’s controversial settlement activities, which are threatening to evict Palestinians from their homes. Even an ardent Zionist like Rep. Andy Levin (D-Mich.) has urged the Israelis to cease what he calls an “occupation and creeping annexation.”

Other Democrats have extended the drum roll on the U.S.-Israel relationship, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who called on President Biden to pressure Israel and to get involved to end the violence.”[I]f the United States is going to be a credible voice on human rights on the global stage, we must uphold international standards of human rights consistently, even when it’s politically difficult,” is Sanders’ position. In addition, “We must recognise that Palestinian rights matter.

Palestinian lives matter.”And Democratic firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) pointed to a “strong generational shift” that is pushing for change in this relationship. Last, Bob Menendez (D-NJ.) condemned Israel’s recent actions — a powerful criticism from a heavily pro-Israel Democrat in Washington. “I am deeply troubled by reports of Israeli military actions that resulted in the death of innocent civilians in Gaza as well as Israeli targeting of buildings housing international media outlets.”

Any U.S political figure taking what is considered an anti-Israeli position risks trouble. One of the most powerful lobbies in Washington is the Jewish Lobby, which does not hesitate to label any criticism as anti-Israel, anti-Zionist, or anti-Semitic, which are all leprous political marks. Ostracism and political failure usually follow. The financing, influential media and a traditionally engaged voting bloc are all there. Those are all very powerful forces known to bring into line or bring down denouncers of Israel. Both a lasting peace and the Palestinians have paid the prices and all because America has not been a fair and honest broker.

In Guyana, America has taken a near parallel approach. Throughout our elections history, America has favoured one political group at the expense of the other.

Both PNC and PPP have benefitted, while the nation has suffered. American insertions and interferences have occurred under the names of anti-communism, free and fair elections, and democracy. Each time, the two major groups clash, and hatred deepen. America helps us count; but leaves a begging these questions: if we can’t even count, how can we govern? And given the calibre of Guyanese leaders, what prospects from such superpower engineering?

Having gotten its way with the political group backed, Guyanese are left dangling. Instead of bringing warring local parties together, America has supported one to the detriment of the other, and the rest of this nation. It can and must be an honest broker for meaningful governance change. It has not been so.