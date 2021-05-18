Latest update May 18th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

The EPA’s recent move is commendable

May 18, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor,
The progress being made by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is commendable. It should be noted that the US Administration has recently in March this year increased the social cost of carbon to $51 per ton. In addition, the fines for methane and nitrous oxide are now at $1,500 and $18,000 per ton respectively. All figures being in USD. The social impact cost of these pollutants are expected to almost double by 2050.
The EPA in the USA will revisit the costs once again next year and the EPA in Guyana should follow suit with annual revisions to the fines imposed on oil and gas producers.
The thorough work being done by the US administration should be benchmarked so as to capture the impact on the lungs of the planet of not just CO2, but also methane and nitrous oxide.
Our EPA is in the early stages of development, but this benchmarking process could help it progress much faster in policy development. This will help bring producers back in line with globally acceptable practices to safeguard our environment.
Congratulations to the EPA for taking the first steps towards ensuring the pollution in the Oil & Gas Sector is kept to a minimum.
As for the current contract restrictions in place that may be used to limit new fines from being implemented, it is clear that the permit process must stipulate that without the acceptance of the new fine structure and its annual revisions no new permit will be issued.
This should provide enough grounds upon which to make an amendment to the existing contracts with oil and gas producers such as Exxon, thus allowing for the implementation of the new fine structure to existing and new drilling operations.
Yours truly,
Jamil Changlee

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

GCB disappointed with CWI’s response

GCB disappointed with CWI’s response

May 18, 2021

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has expressed disappointment at the response from Cricket West Indies (CWI) following their query into the non-retainer of several Guyanese...
Read More
Legendary ‘Mr. Basketball’ Dennis Clarke ‘Times Out’ himself from the sport

Legendary ‘Mr. Basketball’ Dennis Clarke...

May 18, 2021

RHTY&SC 31st Anniversary Awards Ceremony… Will continue to build relationships with young people and sports associations – Minister Ramson

RHTY&SC 31st Anniversary Awards...

May 18, 2021

Minister Charles Ramson inducted as RHTY&SCs 6th Honorary Patron – Club hosts modest but impressive 31st Anniversary Awards ceremony

Minister Charles Ramson inducted as RHTY&SCs...

May 17, 2021

MCY&S/GCF Independence Three Stage Road Race… Brition John is overall champ as Jamaul John wins 3rd stage

MCY&S/GCF Independence Three Stage Road...

May 17, 2021

Why no Hetmyer in 30-man Test Squad? He should be asked to open the batting

Why no Hetmyer in 30-man Test Squad? He should be...

May 17, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]