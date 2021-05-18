RHTY&SC 31st Anniversary Awards Ceremony… Will continue to build relationships with young people and sports associations – Minister Ramson

Kaieteur News –

By Franklin Wilson

With the promise to continue the pursuit of aggressively building lasting positive relationships with athletes, associations and federations throughout the length and breadth of Guyana, new Patron of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, Charles Ramson Jnr, delivered feature remarks at the clubs 31st Awards Ceremony on Sunday last at the St. Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Youth Club.

On debut as the Patron, Ramson’s innings in delivering his speech would put him in line to make the West Indies team as it was well calculated as he ensured he occupied the crease for a long time ensuring his innings was a match winning one.

Occupying the podium crease for just over an hour and 10 minutes, Ramson touched on a number of areas from the cricket imbroglio that he took on and sorted out once and for all which paved the way for the Guyana Cricket Board Elections after more than a decade of legal and other battles.

He also shared his Ministry’s vision for Sports, Culture and Youth, informing that there would be a period of rapid change over the next decade. He also underscored the fact that nation building is a team sport as he congratulated all the awardees.

He also alluded that there is no tolerance for harshness and unfairness in administration whilst commending the RHTY&SC MS for the exemplary role they have been championing on and off the field of play in the 31 years they have been around.

On behalf of the Government of Guyana, Ramson posited that his ministry will continue to pursue aggressive relationships between associations as well as the people.

“Not only with the sports associations but also with people, young people in particular all across the country so that there is that flow of information; so that I can constantly be assessing on behalf of the government of Guyana that there is fairness in the way things are being done. Because when fairness is not the principle upon which those sports are administered, Guyana loses. Because young Guyanese, they don’t get their fair shot.

And there are a lot of people who knows that things are unfair but they don’t have the ability to be able to take a stand or they don’t have the ability to take the risk because they don’t want to either expose themselves or expose their families. And when you are a political leader as I am, when I speak and act, I act on behalf of the people of the country; I speak on behalf of the people of the country. So when I am trying to resolve an issue or take a particular action, it is because there is a particular unfairness that we are trying to resolve and to insert that principle on behalf of the people who would be suffering and don’t have the courage to stand for themselves. That is the point of power, make no mistake about it.”

Long serving RHTY&SC Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster MS in his brief Activity Report informed on the work they have done during 2020 and 2021 to date, noting that due to the pandemic, there was no Awards Ceremony last year.

“The success of the club is the result of hard work by a committed team day in and day out,” Foster noted. He also mentioned some of their leading sponsors, Bakewell; Farfan and Mendes, Poonai’s, Vitality Inc., Pepsi, NAMILCO, Government of Guyana, Metro, Busta and Ansa McAl, thanking them for their committed support. Various Media houses also came in for high praise for their continued support.

Brief remarks were also shared Mayor of Rose Hall Town, His Worship Dave Boodhoo, Member of Parliament Faizul Jafferally and Region 6 REO, Navindra Singh.

Performing his duties as Patron, Minister Ramson assisted with the presentation of awards to many of the selectees, the list is as follows:

Male Disciplined Player of the year – Kevin Ramnarine

Female Disciplined Player of the year – Marian Samaroo

Debut for WI Under-19 Team – Kevlon Anderson (regarded as the best young batsman in the region)

Debut for WI Senior Team – Kevin Sinclair

First RHTY&SC Female WI Player – Erva Giddings

Worker of the year – Simon Naidu

Neil Williams Award of Excellence was presented to nine Promising Players – Matthew Pottaya, Christopher Deroop, Chanderpaul Govindhan, Jonathan Rampersaud, Jeremy Sandia, Mahendra Gopilall, Junior Sinclair, Keith Simpson and Sylus Tyndall.

The Zenith Award of Excellence which is the club’s second highest award was presented to past and present executive members and two founding members. Those receiving were: Lucy Pike, Joyce Wiggins, Moonish Singh, Gregory Rambarran (DTV-8), Patrick Lewis, Leon Wiggins, Dawn Hicks, Bridgette Mc Donald, Terry Pike, Franklyn Ross, Elizabeth Brush, Ashton Hendrax, Eroll Hendrax, Neville Beaton, Simon Naidu, Mark Papannah, Tyrone Pottaya, Rabindranauth Kissoonlall, Navin Raghoo, Joel Pike, Pamela Brush, Sohan Harry and Keith Hicks.