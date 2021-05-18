Man who asked neighbour to turn down music gets ‘buss head’ instead

Kaieteur News – A man residing at Lot 181 Herstelling on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) got a ‘buss head’ on Sunday May 2, last, after he reportedly asked his neighbour to turn down his music.

The injured man, 29-year-old Balram Raghoo, showed reporters multiple stitches that he received to the left side of his head because of the alleged assault.

Raghoo claimed that it was close to 21:00 hrs. when his neighbour lashed him to his head with a champagne glass. He said that moments before they had argued over the loud music the neighbour was playing from his car.

Raghoo explained that they both are tenants living in a two-storey house located at Herstelling. “Me renting the bottom flat and he does rent up top,” stated Raghoo. He said that around 16:00 hrs. that day, they had both hosted separate social gatherings at the building. “I had a lil thing with family for my daughter’s one year-birth anniversary and he had something else with his friends too.”

Raghoo reportedly ended his gathering around 20:00 hrs. while his neighbour continued his party. “He was playing music from his car parked in the yard and as it got close to 9 ‘O’ clock, I decided to put my daughter to sleep,” recounted Raghoo.

He further revealed that after realising that the loud music was disturbing his daughter from sleeping, he decided to ask his neighbour to turn down his music. “I went and ask if he could please turn down the music lil bit because it lil too loud and my daughter ain’t getting to sleep,” Raghoo related.

Instead of complying with his request, Raghoo claimed that man started to argue with him. As the argument intensified, Raghoo said that his neighbour hit him with the champagne glass he had in his hands at the time.

Raghoo said that he fell to the ground but before the man could have dealt him more blows, another man who lived opposite them rushed over and intervened. Raghoo was reportedly rescued and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he received treatment for multiple incise wounds to his head.

His alleged assaulter was reportedly arrested that same night but was released the following morning pending an investigation.

Raghoo claimed that he was discharged from the hospital that same morning too and visited the Providence Police Station to make an official report.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.