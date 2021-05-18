Jumbo Jet launches New Oil and Gas company

says 100% locally owned



Kaieteur News – Boasting the title of Guyana’s number one heavy-duty equipment and vehicle supplier, Jumbo Jet Auto Sales, is now being transitioned into a company that can service the local Oil and Gas sector. This the company announced by way of a press release pointing out that this development is being done through the establishment of a company, AJM Enterprise, which is geared towards diversification and specialisation in logistics, transportation, Multi Lift and specialised equipment rentals, among a host of other services.

The company, located at Lot 92 Smyth Street, Georgetown, thus far is equipped with all the necessary certifications for all their assets, safety polices and training and compliance with all Oil and Gas protocols. Added to this, it has a wide variety of assets catering for every facet of the rapidly growing industry.

Registered with the Centre for Local Business Development, the company is geared to take the business to a whole new level. Thus far, it has invested in new cutting edge technology to enhance the service provided through vehicle tracking, decreased fuel emissions, minimised road usage based on GPS and other key contributors. This is in light of the fact that its proprietor, Nasrudeen Mohamed “Junior,” is aware of past shortcomings and has pledged to raise the bar. With a Sub-Yard located in the heart of Georgetown (Kingston), mere minutes away from “the hub” Water Street, AJM’s response time is cut by 65 percent, the release added.

The Jumbo Jet business, which was established by Nasrudeen Mohamed “Senior,” a true pioneer with limitless vision, was once a humble operation that was housed under his family’s Bush Lot Home. The journey started with Machinery and Vehicle sales. The company sold its first machine in 1989 and has since been a household name that is synonymous with the family’s Annual Guyana Cup Horse Race, which became one of the biggest events in the Caribbean, attracting patrons from as far as America, Canada, Suriname and Brazil.

As the years progressed, Mohamed’s son (Nasrudeen Mohamed “Junior”), was groomed to take the business to another level.

With the brand (Jumbo Jet) already established, Mr. Mohamed’s (Junior) aim is to evolve into a new specialised area to compliment the Oil and Gas Industry. But before the transition was set in motion, the Board of the company took a unanimous decision to establish a Security Company (NM Trucking Security Services) that will support the rapidly growing economy.

When contacted, Mr. Mohamed indicated, “I was tasked with the opportunity to bring new and exciting business ideas to the company. My father and mentor would always empower me to make decisions. Now I am given the opportunity to take my years of expertise and place it into Oil and Gas. We have left no stone unturned to ensure we can compete with any North American company with the equipment we have at out locations.”

He added, “Our team of highly trained professionals has thus far surpassed expectations with their professionalism and eagerness to take the brand forward. Through countless man hours to ensure perfection in a safe and secure manner we can confidently say AJM Enterprise is 100 percent locally owned.”