GCB disappointed with CWI’s response

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has expressed disappointment at the response from Cricket West Indies (CWI) following their query into the non-retainer of several Guyanese players when the CWI released the names of those selected.

In a release from the GCB yesterday, they stated, “We write to you with great astonishment and much disappointment on the media statements by the Chairman of Selectors of the CWI as they relate to the issue of the non-retainer by CWI of male Guyanese cricketers. We at GCB thought that we were doing the proper and decent thing by first, writing to CWI requesting the criteria which were used for the retention and/or non-retention of our male cricketers, prior to making any public statements on their non-retention.”

“It is most unfortunate and quite disappointing that while we are still patiently awaiting the submission of the said criteria, the Chairman of Selectors thought it best, whether on his own accord or with the support of the CWI, to make the comments in the media that two of our Directors were present at the meeting when the matter of retention and/or non-retention was discussed.

Of all persons, the Chairman of Selectors ought to have been aware that there was no “handing over of the mantle” to the current directors of GCB by the two former directors”. Further, it was the first meeting of the CWI that the two new directors attended and the issue of the retention of the players was more in the form of a report after the decision was already made,” the release informed.

It continued, “Additionally, the two directors could not have commented and/or usefully participated in the “report” in relation to the retention of the players without the two directors knowing or being fully apprised of the selection and/or non-selection criteria.

Like the Chairman of Selectors, GCB also has its own responsibility to the Public and will therefore, following the trend set by the said Chairman, to make this letter available to the media.

We are still patiently awaiting the criteria and report on the non-retention of our male cricketers and we fervently hope that CWI sees it best to provide those to us urgently rather than to have one of its officers (the Chairman), whether on a frolic of his own or not, unleash his unnecessary and unfortunate wrath on the GCB,” the release concluded.

Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd and Keemo Paul were not given contracts by the CWI causing the GCB to find out why.