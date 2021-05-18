Latest update May 18th, 2021 12:59 AM

File for accident involving boy, 12, to reach Bartica today

May 18, 2021 News

Triston Belle, the motorcar driver who is expected to be charged with dangerous driving

Kaieteur News – The file with advice on a dangerous driving charge for a motorcar driver, Triston Belle, who on March 8 allegedly struck down a 12-year-old pedal cyclist, Jaheemanuel Wyatt, is expected to reach Bartica, Region Seven, today.

Kaieteur News had incorrectly reported on Monday that the Bartica Police were still awaiting that file from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack.

This publication was reliably informed that the Bartica Police was not waiting for the file from the DPP but rather from the Traffic Headquarters located in Eve Leary, Georgetown.

The DPP had recommended that investigators charge the driver with dangerous driving. Traffic Chief, Ramesh Ashram, also confirmed this and said that the file is expected to arrive in Bartica today.

The delay in returning the file to Bartica, according to Ashram, was due to the location of the police district. “You does have to wait on them ranks to come down from these far out districts to uplift case files, and it is not close like here in Georgetown, so ranks from these districts don’t be in town every day,” he said.

Wyatt’s father, Charles Wyatt, had reached out to Kaieteur News to vent his frustration stating that “it was starting to look like the file would never return.”

He claimed that he would frequently check with investigators for updates on the case and after a “royal run around,” he was told by the Bartica Police that a file was sent to the DPP for advice.

Charles said too, he continued to check with the investigators and would get the same response, and was forced to contact his attorney for assistance.

On May 10, according to Charles, his lawyer notified him that the DPP had written her about the case. The DPP in the letter informed the attorney that she had advised the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to go ahead and charge the driver with Dangerous Driving and had returned the file since April 7.

According to reports, Charles’ son, Jaheemanuel, was struck down by Belle’s motorcar, PRR 6473, around 17:25 hrs. on March 8, along Fifth Street, Fourth Avenue, Bartica.

Wyatt was reportedly riding his bicycle in a westerly direction while Belle was driving his car in an easterly direction.

It is unclear as to what transpired, but based on information reaching this media house, Belle had crashed into the child’s bicycle.

The impact reportedly flung the boy into the air and he landed on the windscreen of the car before he fell onto the road.

Jaheemanuel Wyatt reportedly sustained injuries to his head and other parts of his body.

