Dem Boys Seh… Excuse me!

Latest update May 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 18, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News
Guyanese dem is de best at making excuses. A man bin tell he boss dat he want time off fuh go to he mother funeral. De next day de boss call and tell he while he was at he mother’s funeral, she come in de office looking fuh he. He tell de boss dat it was he stepmother’s funeral dat he was attending. When de boss tell he dat he father still married to he mother, he say dat was he future stepmother who died.
A man was sitting reading he paper when he wife hit he round de head with a frying pan.
“What was that for?” de man asked.
De wife replied, “That was for the piece of paper with the name Jenny on it that I found in your pants pocket.”
De man said, “When I was at the races last week, Jenny was the name of the horse I bet on.”
De wife apologised and went on with de housework.
Three days later de man was watching TV when he wife lash he on he head with a bigger frying pan, knocking he unconscious.
Upon re-gaining consciousness, de man asked why she hit him again.
She replied, “Your horse called.”
De boss called an employee into he office and said, “I happen to know that the reason you didn’t come to work yesterday was that you were out playing golf.”
“That’s a rotten lie!” said de employee. “And I have the fish to prove it!”
Talk half and leff de other half fuh de excuse.
May 18, 2021Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has expressed disappointment at the response from Cricket West Indies (CWI) following their query into the non-retainer of several Guyanese...
May 18, 2021
May 18, 2021
May 17, 2021
May 17, 2021
May 17, 2021
If you have read my columns throughout the five-month election saga, you would know I made the following observation more... more
There is a chorus line to a song called Da Dip, the lyrics of which go like this: I put my hand upon your hip When I dip... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Strong disagreement may be brewing at the Organisation of American States (OAS)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]