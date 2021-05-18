Latest update May 18th, 2021 12:59 AM

COVID-19 claims 3 more lives

May 18, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday announced that three more persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. Their deaths have now brought Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 344.

The latest fatalities are a 68-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), and a 60-year-old woman from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).  According to the Ministry’s press release, all three persons died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

The Health Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 81 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 15,352. The dashboard also shows that 15 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 112 persons are in institutional isolation, 1,796 in home isolation and six are quarantined institutionally. To date, 13,085 recoveries have been recorded.

A breakdown of new cases per Region shows that Region Six leads with 44 new cases, Region Four with 25, Region Three with six, Regions Five and Eight with two each and Region Seven and Region 10 with one each.

