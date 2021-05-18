Bad road hinders bandit from stealing car

Latest update May 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 18, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A bandit had to abandon the car he stole and escape on foot, after the vehicle got stuck in a muddy patch of road. At the time, the bandit was being chased by the police.
According to a police report, a 42-year-old taxi driver had stopped his red and silver-grey Toyota Fun Cargo motor car at his Mora Street, Mackenzie home, when the bandit struck. The man, the report revealed, had gone home at around 11:00 hrs. to drop off something, leaving his keys in the ignition.
A mere 10 minutes would have elapsed before the man returned outside to find that the car was missing. The man immediately reported the matter to the Mackenzie Police Station.
Police ranks, in the company of the victim, proceeded to search the area for the car. During that search, the victim saw his vehicle passing by. At the time, it was being driven by a mixed race man who was wearing a black cap. The taxi driver upon seeing this shouted out “officer, watch me car driving pass deh.”
Mobile patrols were summoned to provide backup and a chase ensued in the Amelia’s Ward District. In his bid to escape, the bandit drove the car along Empire Drive where the vehicle became stuck in a muddy section of the thoroughfare. The suspect then exited the vehicle and escaped on foot. The vehicle was then taken to the Amelia’s Ward Police Station where it is being processed. Although no arrest has been made, police are continuing their investigation.
