Agri. Minister contemplates using BK’s payment to compensate flood-affected residents

Kaieteur News – Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, is currently contemplating legal action in order to compensate residents of Little Diamond, on the East Bank of Demerara, who were affected by recent floodwaters that caused losses and damage to their property. The contracting company, BK International Inc., has been blamed for the flooding situation, and the Minister has since shared his conviction that the contractor should be made to compensate the residents. The company has insisted that it is not culpable.

Nevertheless, in taking the legal approach, the Minister is hopeful that a sum of money still owed to the company could be used to help compensate the residents.

According to Mustapha, he has spoken to the Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, on the matter, and he is expected to provide counsel on the way forward. “I raised this matter with the AG and he is still looking at the file, and hopefully by the end of this week, we can get back the file with advice on the way forward,” the Minister said.

Around 04:00 hrs. on April 26 last, a number of Little Diamond residences were flooded with about two feet of muddy, salty water. The flooding was caused after a portion of the river defence dam broke away during a high tide.

Both the residents and officials of the Herstelling/Little Diamond Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) are convinced that the breach was as a result of the negligence caused by the contractor and the workers on the ground, who failed to fix the dilapidated dam. This publication was informed, that due to the heavy machinery which would traverse the dam, the dam got weak and broke away.

The dam that was breached, which was under construction at the time, is part of a 2017 project the contracting firm was given to construct an alternative concrete sluice.