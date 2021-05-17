Two seriously injured in separate weekend accidents

Kaieteur News – Two men are now patients at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after they were involved in two separate vehicular accidents on Saturday.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is currently seeking the public’s assistance in identifying one of the men who is now in a critical state following a hit and run accident on Duncan Street.

The injured man who is of East Indian decent was reportedly struck down around 04:47hrs by a white Toyota Axio motorcar. It was reported to the police that the injured man was seen standing in the middle of Duncan Street when he was struck down by the motorcar. Due to the impact of the hit, he was flung some distance away from where he stood. The driver of the white Toyota car reportedly did not stop and fled the scene in the Eastern direction.

Public-spirited persons who were there at the scene summoned the Emergency Medical Technicians, who then escorted the man to the hospital. According to police reports, he was admitted in the Critical Bay Ward where he is receiving treatment for injuries to his head, chest and genital area.

Meanwhile, on the East Coast Demerara, a 34-year-old man from Number 50 Village, Corentyne, Berbice whose name was not released by the police, is currently hospitalised in a stable condition after being involved in a motor pick-up and minibus collision.

According to police reports, the accident occurred on the Plaisance Public Road around 07:30hrs.

Moments before the collision occurred, the motor pick-up, which was driven by the 34-year-old man was travelling west along the northern lane of the road at a speed. According to the police, the driver applied brakes, which caused the pick-up to slide and collide with the nearby median. The driver lost control of his pick-up, which ended up turning over several times, after which it collided with the back of the minibus before coming to a complete stop.

As a result of the collision, both drivers and the passengers of the vehicles received several injuries about their bodies.

Reports are that three women who were passengers of the minibus were rushed to a private a hospital where they were attended to and sent away.

The drivers and a male passenger of the pickup were taken to the GPHC for medical attention. The minibus driver and the male passenger were treated and sent away but the injured Berbician was admitted after suffering from blunt trauma to his chest and other injuries.

Investigations into both accidents are still ongoing.