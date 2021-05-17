Latest update May 17th, 2021 12:59 AM

Prisoner who refused to go to jail claimed he swallowed razor blade

May 17, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A prisoner who reportedly did not want to go jail on Thursday claimed that he swallowed a razor blade and was rushed to the hospital instead. The claim was made around 15:25 hrs while he was being held in the lock-ups of the Reliance Magistrate’s Court, Berbice.

The Reliance Magistrate Court where the suspect was being held in the lock-ups.

A police report detailed that the prisoner was charged earlier during the day at the court with robbery under arms. He was in the court’s lock-ups waiting to be transported to the New Amsterdam Prison. Kaieteur News was told by the sources close to the investigation that the man related to another prisoner who was with him at the time that he did not want to go to jail. A few hours later, one of the policemen on duty was alerted that the man had swallowed a razor blade.
Police reported that the individual who alerted had shouted out, “Officer this boy swallow a razor blade.”
The rank responded and the saw the prisoner lying on the floor. He was rushed immediately to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital for treatment.
Doctors decided to perform an X-ray on him to locate the razor blade but saw none. The prisoner, according to police, then decided to tell the doctor that it was not a razor blade he swallowed but rather, a part of a lighter head.
Police sated that he was still admitted under police guard and treated for vomiting.

