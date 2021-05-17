Latest update May 17th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Opposition influence needed for herd immunity

May 17, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor,
For such a small population, Guyana has over 15,000 cases recorded with over 320 deaths. This is such an alarming number since in Guyana communities interact closely with each other. The government continues to invest large sums of money to provide vaccines across our country. There are many sensitisation programmes including those on television, radio, print and social media. The government’s efforts are being undermined with misinformation especially on social media.
If the Opposition cares at all for their supporters as much as they claim, or even the citizenry, they will come forward and endorse and even in some cases take their vaccines once medically advised. With such a low turnout in Region 10, the Opposition, especially through their leader, should come forward to encourage vaccination if herd immunity is to be achieved.
Yours truly,
Timothy Joseph.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Minister Charles Ramson inducted as RHTY&SCs 6th Honorary Patron – Club hosts modest but impressive 31st Anniversary Awards ceremony

Minister Charles Ramson inducted as RHTY&SCs 6th Honorary Patron...

May 17, 2021

Kaieteur News – By Franklin Wilson Honourable Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr. was yesterday afternoon inducted as the sixth Honourary Patron (2021 2026) of Guyanas most...
Read More
MCY&S/GCF Independence Three Stage Road Race… Brition John is overall champ as Jamaul John wins 3rd stage

MCY&S/GCF Independence Three Stage Road...

May 17, 2021

Why no Hetmyer in 30-man Test Squad? He should be asked to open the batting

Why no Hetmyer in 30-man Test Squad? He should be...

May 17, 2021

MCY&S/GCF Independence Three Stage Road Race

MCY&S/GCF Independence Three Stage Road Race

May 16, 2021

MACORP presents customised tee signs to Lusignan Golf Club

MACORP presents customised tee signs to Lusignan...

May 16, 2021

Boxer makes leap into the Film Industry as screen writer

Boxer makes leap into the Film Industry as screen...

May 16, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]