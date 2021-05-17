Opposition influence needed for herd immunity

Dear Editor,

For such a small population, Guyana has over 15,000 cases recorded with over 320 deaths. This is such an alarming number since in Guyana communities interact closely with each other. The government continues to invest large sums of money to provide vaccines across our country. There are many sensitisation programmes including those on television, radio, print and social media. The government’s efforts are being undermined with misinformation especially on social media.

If the Opposition cares at all for their supporters as much as they claim, or even the citizenry, they will come forward and endorse and even in some cases take their vaccines once medically advised. With such a low turnout in Region 10, the Opposition, especially through their leader, should come forward to encourage vaccination if herd immunity is to be achieved.

Yours truly,

Timothy Joseph.