Months later, Bartica police still await DPP’s file to charge driver involved in accident with boy, 12

Kaieteur News – Kaieteur News learned yesterday that the Bartica police are yet to receive a file from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack to charge a driver who had struck down a 12-year-old pedal cyclist more than two months ago. At least this was what the Bartica Police Commander, Dion Moore told this newspaper.

The pedal cyclist, Jaheemanuel Wyatt, was struck down by a motorcar, driven by Triston Belle around 17:25hrs on March 8, 2021 along Fifth Street, Fourth Avenue, Bartica. Wyatt was reportedly riding from his grandmother’s home heading to a shop in the area to purchase materials for a school assignment. Kaieteur News was told that Wyatt was at the time riding in a western direction while Belle was driving east. It is unclear what had transpired but based on information reaching this newspaper, Belle allegedly crashed into Wyatt’s bicycle. The impact reportedly flung the boy into air and he landed on the car’s windscreen before falling onto the road.

Wyatt was reportedly picked up by Belle and taken to the Bartica Hospital where he received treatment for multiple bruises and a head injury. Belle was detained by police but was released on bail pending an investigation into the accident.

Wyatt was later discharged and his dad, Charles Wyatt, had checked up with police on the investigation. Charles claimed that after a ‘royal run around’, he was notified by police that an investigation was done and a file was sent to the DPP for advice on possible charges. Charles further alleged that he kept checking repeatedly but would get the same response from police investigators.

Charles said he was forced to contact his attorney for assistance with the case because weeks turned into months and “it was starting to look like the file would never return from DPP”. On May 10, according to Charles, his attorney notified him that the DPP had written her about the case. The DPP in the letter notified the lawyer that it has advised the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to charge the driver, Belle, with dangerous driving and had returned the file since April 7.

Charles also provided Kaieteur News with a copy of the letter sent to his attorney by the DPP Chambers.

The letter stated, “You are advised that the police file in this matter has received legal attention. Based on the statements contained in the police file, legal advice has been given to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for Triston Belle to be charged with the Dangerous Driving contrary to section 36(1) of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act chapter 51:02. Further legal advice was given to the GPF to conduct further investigation to determine if a tint permit was granted to motorcar PRR 6473 from the Ministry of Public Security (Home Affairs). The police file with the legal advice was returned to the GPF on April 7, 2021.”

Since this letter, Belle is yet to appear in court. When Kaieteur News contacted Commander Moore, yesterday he indicated that the file is yet to reach his desk.

His exact words were, “When the file come, we gon charge him.”