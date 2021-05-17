Minister Charles Ramson inducted as RHTY&SCs 6th Honorary Patron – Club hosts modest but impressive 31st Anniversary Awards ceremony

Kaieteur News –

By Franklin Wilson

Honourable Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr. was yesterday afternoon inducted as the sixth Honourary Patron (2021 2026) of Guyanas most successful club, the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club MS., when their 31st Anniversary Awards Ceremony was held at the St. Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Youth Club.

A reduced number of invitees attended due to the effects of the ongoing covid-19 pandemic but the ambience, pump and ceremony that has become the norm of such activities hosted by the club still saturated the afternoons activity which saw 15 persons receiving the Dolphin Award of Excellence, including Minister Ramson along with his Father and Mother for their sterling contributions to Guyana. The Dolphin Award of Excellence is the clubs highest award.

The activity was also graced with the presence of His Worship Dave Boodhoo, Mayor of Guyanas smallest Town, Rose Hall, REO Navindra Singh and Member of Parliament Faizul Jaffarally.

Previous Patrons of the RHTY&SC are President Hugh Desmond Hoyte (deceased) who was the first Patron, President David Granger, Former Ansa McAl Managing Director Ms. Beverly Harper, Farfan and Mendes Limiteds June Mendes and Peter Ramsaroop.

As Patron, Minister Ramson is expected to be the face of the club and be the number one role model for its members as the entity continues to lead by example with regards to assisting and directing the positive pathway for its members.

Since being established in 1990, RHTY&SC has grown and expanded its level of assistance way beyond just its members. It has become an household name in Guyana through its work of assisting and empowering youths, organisations, NGOs, clubs as well as sports associations and federations in Guyana.

Minister Ramson has promised to serve with distinction during his tenure as Patron.