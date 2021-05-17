Latest update May 17th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Minister Charles Ramson inducted as RHTY&SCs 6th Honorary Patron – Club hosts modest but impressive 31st Anniversary Awards ceremony

May 17, 2021 Sports

RHTY&SC 6th Patron Charles Ramson Jr. receiving a plaque from the Club’s Youth Ambassador, Ms. Denica Henry. (Franklin Wilson photo)

Kaieteur News –

By Franklin Wilson
Honourable Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr. was yesterday afternoon inducted as the sixth Honourary Patron (2021 2026) of Guyanas most successful club, the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club MS., when their 31st Anniversary Awards Ceremony was held at the St. Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Youth Club.
A reduced number of invitees attended due to the effects of the ongoing covid-19 pandemic but the ambience, pump and ceremony that has become the norm of such activities hosted by the club still saturated the afternoons activity which saw 15 persons receiving the Dolphin Award of Excellence, including Minister Ramson along with his Father and Mother for their sterling contributions to Guyana. The Dolphin Award of Excellence is the clubs highest award.
The activity was also graced with the presence of His Worship Dave Boodhoo, Mayor of Guyanas smallest Town, Rose Hall, REO Navindra Singh and Member of Parliament Faizul Jaffarally.
Previous Patrons of the RHTY&SC are President Hugh Desmond Hoyte (deceased) who was the first Patron, President David Granger, Former Ansa McAl Managing Director Ms. Beverly Harper, Farfan and Mendes Limiteds June Mendes and Peter Ramsaroop.
As Patron, Minister Ramson is expected to be the face of the club and be the number one role model for its members as the entity continues to lead by example with regards to assisting and directing the positive pathway for its members.
Since being established in 1990, RHTY&SC has grown and expanded its level of assistance way beyond just its members. It has become an household name in Guyana through its work of assisting and empowering youths, organisations, NGOs, clubs as well as sports associations and federations in Guyana.
Minister Ramson has promised to serve with distinction during his tenure as Patron.

New Patron of the RHTY&SC, Minister of CY&S, Honourable Charles Ramson Jr. accepts a plaque from Club Ambassador, Denica Henry after being sashed. He also received a certificate of recognition. (Franklin Wilson photo)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Minister Charles Ramson inducted as RHTY&SCs 6th Honorary Patron – Club hosts modest but impressive 31st Anniversary Awards ceremony

Minister Charles Ramson inducted as RHTY&SCs 6th Honorary Patron...

May 17, 2021

Kaieteur News – By Franklin Wilson Honourable Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr. was yesterday afternoon inducted as the sixth Honourary Patron (2021 2026) of Guyanas most...
Read More
MCY&S/GCF Independence Three Stage Road Race… Brition John is overall champ as Jamaul John wins 3rd stage

MCY&S/GCF Independence Three Stage Road...

May 17, 2021

Why no Hetmyer in 30-man Test Squad? He should be asked to open the batting

Why no Hetmyer in 30-man Test Squad? He should be...

May 17, 2021

MCY&S/GCF Independence Three Stage Road Race

MCY&S/GCF Independence Three Stage Road Race

May 16, 2021

MACORP presents customised tee signs to Lusignan Golf Club

MACORP presents customised tee signs to Lusignan...

May 16, 2021

Boxer makes leap into the Film Industry as screen writer

Boxer makes leap into the Film Industry as screen...

May 16, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]