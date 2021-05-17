MCY&S/GCF Independence Three Stage Road Race… Brition John is overall champ as Jamaul John wins 3rd stage

Kaieteur News –

By Zaheer Mohamed

Briton John of We Stand United Cycle Club was crowned overall champion of the Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF)/ Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport three stage road race after placing second in the third and final stage yesterday.

Briton John entered the third stage as the leader in the senior men’s division after winning the first stage and placing fourth in the second. He clocked 2 hours 42 minutes 29 seconds in the third stage, while his overall timing was 6 hours 56 minutes 57 seconds.

Jamual John of Foundation Cycle Club rode brilliantly to win the third stage which commenced at 07:30hrs from Kara Kara in the Bauxite Mining Town of Linden and concluded at Banks DIH, Thirst Park in a time of 2 hours 42 minutes 29 minutes. He placed second overall with a time of 6:57:09.

The third stage gradually picked up momentum and it came down to a duel between Jamual and Briton, however, Jamual managed to evade his rival with about 500 meters to the finish line. Raynauth Jeffrey of team Foundation placed third, while Paul De Nobrega of Team Evolution was fourth followed by Kemuel Moses of Team Alanis and Christopher Griffith of Team Evolution.

De Nobrega took third position overall with a time of 7:01:56, Jeffrey placed fourth in 7:02:17 followed by Griffith in 7:02:23 and Alexis Mendis in 7:02:26.

Speaking with the media, Briton said it was tough race and lauded his team members for the support. He added that he is looking forward to a fruitful upcoming season, while Jamaul credited Briton on his victory and said he too is looking forward to an exciting season ahead.

Alexis Mendes won the third stage in the masters category in a time of 2 hours 47 minutes 14 seconds, while Stephen Fernandes of Team Evolution took the runner up spot, Paul Choo-wee-nam of Alanis was third and Ian Jackson of Flying Star was fourth.

Mendes took the overall title with a time of 7:02:20, while Fernandes placed second in 7:02:23, Choo-wee-nam was third in 7:02:24 and Walter Grant-Stuart fourth in 7:02:35.