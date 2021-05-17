Mayor receives $10M to fix four stall roofs

Kaieteur News – Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, has allocated $10M to Georgetown Mayor, Ubraj Narine, to fix four stall roofs in the East Ruimveldt Market. This information was revealed in a Facebook post on the Mayor’s page.

The Mayor further stated in his Facebook post, “Not all the roofs in the market, but just three to four. We big and we have sense…that don’t sound right at all.”

As a result of the $10M being allocated to only fix a total of four stall roofs, the Mayor stated that he will continue to make representation on behalf of all stall owners in the market so that all the roofs can be refurbished and not just a selected few.

On Saturday, the Mayor visited the market where the repairs to the roofs have already commenced.