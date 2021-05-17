Health Ministry records three more COVID-19 fatalities

The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday reported that three persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID19) have died. Their deaths now bring Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 341.

The latest fatalities are two men, a 65-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 54-year-old from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) and an 84-year-old woman from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice). According to the Ministry’s Press Release, all three persons died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

Furthermore, the Ministry via its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 103 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 15,271. The dashboard also shows that 14 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 110 persons are in the institutional isolation, 1,839 in home isolation and eight persons are quarantined institutionally. To date, 12,967 recoveries have been recorded.