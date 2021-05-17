Latest update May 17th, 2021 12:59 AM

Health Ministry records three more COVID-19 fatalities

May 17, 2021 News

The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday reported that three persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID19) have died. Their deaths now bring Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 341.
The latest fatalities are two men, a 65-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 54-year-old from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) and an 84-year-old woman from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice). According to the Ministry’s Press Release, all three persons died while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Furthermore, the Ministry via its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 103 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 15,271. The dashboard also shows that 14 patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 110 persons are in the institutional isolation, 1,839 in home isolation and eight persons are quarantined institutionally. To date, 12,967 recoveries have been recorded.

