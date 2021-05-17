Granger, Ali, Jagdeo, Trotman will be remembered for destroying our children’s future in the name of development – Yog Mahadeo

Kaieteur News – When the history books are written, Financial and Marketing Consultant, Yog Mahadeo is of the firm conviction that Head of State, Dr. Irfaan Ali; Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo; former President, David Granger; and former Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, among others, will be remembered for the role, which they played in “destroying our children’s future” in the name of development.

The former Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) expressed this view in his latest letter to Kaieteur News, which was published yesterday. The premise of his contention is rest on the fact that both the Granger and the Ali administration have allowed ExxonMobil to flare offshore, a practice which harms the environment through the release of more than 250 toxic chemicals into the airspace. Also buttressing his contention is the fact that Guyana’s politicians have displayed their approval for the destruction of nature so that development can take place in other sectors such as mining and forestry.

But what seems to have bothered the Consultant the most is the latest development in the oil sector where the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has said ExxonMobil Guyana will be made to pay US$30 for every tonne of Carbon Dioxide equivalent released via flaring on the Liza Destiny vessel after May 13, last. With such a move, Mahadeo said, “the impoverished classes sink lower.”

In his letter, he further noted, “Flare, cut, burn away nature. What a legacy we leave for our children of these Guyana lands 50 years from now, compliments of our generation’s politicians… We will carve a headstone to last for 200 years.”

Mahadeo added, “Upon this stone will be inscribed the names of Granger, Ali, Jagdeo, Trotman, Harmon, (Public Works Minister, Juan) Edghill and others in a list of those who, in the name of development, led to the destruction of our children’s future for their short terms gains. Let the future know that not only plutonium bombs made massive destruction, but those who refused to learn from history and became worse with sustained destruction. Flare on.”

Since start up in December 2019, Kaieteur News would have diligently followed and reported on ExxonMobil’s continually malfunctioning gas compressor system. On December 20, 2020, it had announced that the gas compressor issue was fixed. But during that one year period, it had already flared 12.4 billion cubic feet of gas per day, equivalent to the removal of 1.6M acres of forest. In simpler terms, this means that Exxon flared toxic Natural gas that could have been offset by a forest, the size of Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam). (https://www.kaieteurnewsonline.com/2020/12/22/exxons-flaring-this-year-equivalent-to-the-removal-of-1-6m-acres-of-forest/).

But the issues didn’t stop there as the system malfunctioned for a second time on January 13, 2021. The company did not reveal the cause but said that it was fixed within a matter of hours, or so it thought. (https://www.kaieteurnewsonline.com/2021/03/07/exxonmobil-had-flared-early-january-claims-it-lasted-less-than-hours/).

On January 29, 2021, the gas compressor broke down for a third time, forcing ExxonMobil this time around to send the faulty equipment to Germany for repairs and upgrades. A detailed assessment of the compressor subsequently revealed that an axial vibration of the compressor rotor is what led to other mechanical disruptions. The equipment was back in Guyana by the second week of March where it was installed on the Liza Destiny vessel. Tests during that time were being carried out. (https://www.kaieteurnewsonline.com/2021/03/14/exxons-repaired-compressor-back-in-guyana/). But before that could be completed, the gas compressor which was supposedly repaired and upgraded, malfunctioned for the fourth time. It has since been removed and sent to the USA for repairs. It is due to be reinstalled by June said ExxonMobil in its latest update to the media. ExxonMobil has said that an order was made as well for a new compressor, which is due to arrive by year end.

To date, the oil giant has flared more than 14 billion standard cubic feet of gas offshore.