Exxon come and de fish gone

Kaieteur News – De Big Lady in de US Embassy want we regulate de local fishing industry. But dem boys asking wah fishing industry?

Dem fishermen dem out at sea, literally and figuratively. Dem want know way de fishing deh. Dem throwing dem net and dem nah getting de fish.

Since Exxon come, dem fish gone! But de Big Lady nah gan tell Exxon fuh regulate dem activities.

De whole situation affecting fish. Dem gat to run away from de pollution, de flaring and de nose caused by the seismic surveys.

No wonder dem fishermen nah getting wuk. Dem sitting on de dock of de bay watching de fish swim away.

One day a fisherman deh sitting on the docks, smoking he cigarette. A business man see him doing dis and is confused.

”Why aren’t you out fishing?” asked de business man.

”I have caught a lil bit of fish last week!” replied de fisherman.”

”Why don’t you go catch more?” asked de businessman.

”And why would I want to that?” replied de fisherman.

”Why if you caught more fish, you could get a bigger boat and go out to deeper waters, catch more fish, soon you could have a fleet of fishing boats, all getting you fish to sell, you could be rich.”

De fisherman sits and ponders for a second and said, “And why would I want that?”

De businessman is surprised at de laid-back attitude of de fisherman. He said, “If you were rich, you could spend all day relaxing and doing whatever you want.”

De fisherman quickly shoots back, “So what does it look like I’m doing now?”

Talk half and nah try fuh tell fisher folk about dem wuk.