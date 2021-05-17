Deputy Commander back in Guyana, slapped with multiple charges of conspiracy, falsification of accounts

Kaieteur News – Deputy Commander of Division Four ‘B’, Superintendent Lorraine Saul, has returned to Guyana and on Friday made her first court appearance after she was slapped with multiple charges of conspiracy and falsification of accounts.

Saul appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. She was placed on $680,000 bail and was instructed to make her next court appearance on June 18, 2021.

Saul was slapped with a number of joint conspiracy to commit a felony charges and individual falsification of accounts charges. The matters were called on previous court hearings. However, the charges were only read to the other defendants present in court, after the court was informed that Saul is out of the jurisdiction.

The first case involves Saul, and Officer-in-Charge at the Police Finance Department (ag.), Assistant Superintendent, Kurt Smith. Saul and Smith were slapped with two joint conspiracies to commit a felony charge, while Saul was charged additionally for two counts of falsification of accounts.

The first charge alleges that between December 18, 2020, and December 28, 2020, in Georgetown, they conspired with each other and other persons to falsify a payment of $1,350,000. The second charge alleges that the duo, between December 18, 2020, and December 28, 2020, at Georgetown, conspired with each other and other persons to falsify the payment of $465,000.

According to the facts of those charges, Saul was the Officer-in-Charge of the Brickdam Police Station’s Other Ranks Mess before she was moved.

It is alleged that Saul inflated two accounts for meals provided by the Mess for reimbursement at the Police Finance Department, and prepared an account for meals supplied to ranks on a special training when there was no such training.

Smith was charged for allegedly conspiring with Saul to defraud and authorise the payments on the accounts that she submitted to him.

In another matter, Saul, along with Police Finance Officer, Superintendent Marcelene Washington, and Deputy Superintendent Frank Jackman-Wilburg, was jointly charged.

The trio was slapped with two joint conspiracies to commit felony charges, while Saul was slapped with two individual counts of falsification of accounts.

Like the aforementioned matter, Saul was charged for allegedly falsifying the meal payment, and Washington and Jackman-Wilburg were charged for conspiring with Saul to defraud and authorise the payments on the accounts that she submitted to them.

Another matter involves Saul, Washington; Jackman-Wilburg, and former Deputy Finance Officer, Assistant Superintendent Roxanne Griffith-Adams. This trio was slapped with one joint conspiracy to commit a felony charge, and Saul was slapped with an individual falsification of account charge.

Again, it is alleged that Saul falsified the meal payments accounts and submitted them to Washington, Jackman-Wilburg, and Griffith-Adams, who she conspired with to authorise the payment.