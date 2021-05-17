Cops under close arrest after killing suspect – Claims he attempted to draw a weapon

Kaieteur News – Two cops have been placed under close arrest after they reportedly killed a suspect on Saturday last.

The dead suspect has been identified as Peter Headley, 45, of Dowding Street Kitty. Kaieteur News learned too that he was a deportee from the United States of America and is also the son-in-law of the owner of the Drum Yard located in David Street, Kitty.

According to police reports, the suspect was shot by one of two ranks while he was being transported in a car to the Providence Police Station located on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD). Headley was reportedly arrested along with another man around 20:45hrs at Nandy Park, EBD. The two were suspected to be involved in a robbery, which took place in Herstelling on Tuesday last.

Headley and the man were reportedly in a motor vehicle (driven by Headley) when the patrol ranks intercepted them.

The ranks reportedly searched the car and found a television set, which they suspected was stolen by the men in the robbery. The man was arrested and placed in the police patrol vehicle while the cops placed Headley into passenger seat of his vehicle.

One rank entered the driver’s seat while another armed with his rifle entered the back passenger seat.

They then drove off. However, during the journey the ranks claimed that Headley allegedly reached under seat and pulled out what looked like a gun.

This prompted the rank sitting in the back seat to shoot Headley. The ranks then reportedly drove the wounded suspect to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he succumbed while receiving treatment. Police reported that the bullet had struck him to his body.

Kaieteur News understands that cops’ claims were filled with inconsistencies and they were placed under close arrest. The Police Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) has launched an investigation into the matter.

This newspaper had reached out to the relevant police authorities to find out what the inconsistencies were but up to press time, they had not responded.

Speaking with this media house yesterday Headley’s uncle, Ivan Tyrell, said his nephew was deported from the US some three years ago for a criminal offence.