Child, 9, crushed to death by truck

Latest update May 17th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 17, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The driver of a C&S garbage disposal truck is now in custody after he ran over a young boy, crushing him to death yesterday afternoon. This was in the vicinity of Dennis Street, Sophia.
Nine year-old, Enam Nakese Holder of Lot 2927 ‘C’ Field Sophia, was the victim of this horrific accident. The boy was apparently riding around the neighbourhood before he met his demise.
The truck was allegedly turning a corner when the boy collided with the truck, knocking him down. The truck Kaieteur News understands rolled over him, killing him instantly. Police have since launched an investigation to which the driver is assisting.
