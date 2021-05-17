Bandits wearing reflective vests rob gas station

Kaieteur News – A video that was circulating on social media yesterday captured a robbery by two bandits at a Rubis Gas Station outlet. The two men, wearing matching reflective vests, robbed the outlet of an undisclosed amount of cash.

Kaieteur News confirmed the videos authenticity with the Guyana Police Forces Deputy Communications Director, Stan Gouveia. According to the video seen by this publication, a lone cashier was in the gas station at the time when one of the bandits stepped in. The suspect then approached the female employee, pulled out his handgun and demanded cash.

The video then showed one of the suspects checking to make sure no one else was in the building. The suspect then removed the money from where it was situated behind the counter and placed it in a bag while his accomplice kept an eye on the woman.

The men then made good their escape. An investigation into the matter has been launched.