Venezuelan gang member found with illegal firearm in Guyana

Latest update May 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 16, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Joint Services river patrol ranks on Thursday caught a Venezuelan gang member with an illegal firearm in Guyana’s waters. The man was intercepted by the ranks between 11:00 and 15:55 hrs. while in a boat, in the vicinity of San Martin on Guyana’s Shore, Cuyuni River, Region Seven.
According to a police report, a Glock 19 Pistol along with two magazines containing 22 live rounds of ammunition were found in a red haversack he was carrying. The man was detained and taken to the Eteringbang Police Station.
Police reported too that the Venezuelan national is a Guerrilla member. The Guerrilla (warfare) or guerrilleros as they are more commonly known is a Venezuelan gang that has been operating in the Cuyuni district a few years now.
Their base is located on Venezuela’s shore alongside the Cuyuni River just a few miles away from the Venezuelan village, San Martin de Turumbang.
The gang is involved in fuel smuggling and would collect a tax from miners and businessmen who use the river to transport their fuel. Kaieteur News understands that the tax is paid in gold at a rate of 0.2 grams on each barrel of fuel transported.
