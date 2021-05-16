GRA seizes all duty-free equipment

Latest update May 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 16, 2021 News
Illegal Ruimveldt Concrete Factory…
Kaieteur News – Commissioner General of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Godfrey Statia, has confirmed with Kaieteur News that all duty-free equipment brought in by Superior Concrete Inc., the foreign controlled company that was setting up an illegal concrete batching facility at Houston Estates, has been seized. Statia said too that there is an ongoing assessment of the said case to understand the extent to which the nation’s tax laws have been broken by the company.
This newspaper was also able to ascertain from other GRA officials that the losses to the State regarding the said equipment total more than $40M.
Following Kaieteur News’ reporting on the matter, two Superior Concrete Inc. officials, Ian Charles Jones and Richard Austin Shamlin, were told to leave these shores after it was found that they were working in Guyana on expired work permits. Both individuals were also highly disrespectful to Government officials who tried on three occasions to bring an end to the rogue operations.
The illegal operation that was being led by the foreign controlled company was taking place on land adjacent to South Ruimveldt. Kaieteur News was able to obtain a copy of the transport for the plot in use and observed that it is partly owned by Michael Vieira, who is the Chairman of Houston Estates. KN had reported that Vieira had no part of the illegal operation but only leased the lands to Andrew Mekdeci.
In a statement to the press on May 11, 2021, Mekdeci denied having any involvement in this illegal operation, stating that, “I will not flout the laws of Guyana.” He admitted however that his company was contracted to provide equipment and construction materials to the foreign controlled company while adding – it was observed by this publication during a site visit that machinery operating on the site is branded MMC, a company owned and controlled by Andrew and Marise Mekdeci.
In light of this declaration, Kaieteur News sent an email on May 11, asking Andrew Mekdeci to answer questions related to the licensing of the company and other issues. So far, no response was provided to these questions, which were emailed to Ajay Baksh of Perception Inc., a Public Relations and Advertising firm that sent the statement on Mekdeci’s behalf.
May 16, 2021Briton John leads seniors going into today’s final stage; Alex Mendes is top veteran so far; David Hicks takes junior crown; Susan Hamilton is queen of the road By Franklin Wilson After a hiatus of...
May 16, 2021
May 16, 2021
May 16, 2021
May 16, 2021
May 15, 2021
Kaieteur News – Since Burnham’s death in 1985 (I truly and deeply feel in my heart he ordered the assassination of... more
Kaieteur News – The Leader of the PNC/R, David Granger, in a recent interview noted that the APNU+AFC Coalition had... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Strong disagreement may be brewing at the Organisation of American States (OAS)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]