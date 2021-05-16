Apology – IRI project not funded by USAID

Kaieteur News hereby issues an apology in relation to an article published under the caption “IRI-led electoral reform should be suspended; CARICOM should get the job – GHRA.” A portion of the article as replicated after a statement disseminated by the GHRA stated that International Republican Institute (IRI)’s electoral project is funded by USAID. However, Kaieteur News understands that this information is false. As such, the newspaper apologises for any inconvenience caused.