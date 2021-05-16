Apology – IRI project not funded by USAID

Latest update May 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 16, 2021 News
Kaieteur News hereby issues an apology in relation to an article published under the caption “IRI-led electoral reform should be suspended; CARICOM should get the job – GHRA.” A portion of the article as replicated after a statement disseminated by the GHRA stated that International Republican Institute (IRI)’s electoral project is funded by USAID. However, Kaieteur News understands that this information is false. As such, the newspaper apologises for any inconvenience caused.
May 16, 2021Briton John leads seniors going into today’s final stage; Alex Mendes is top veteran so far; David Hicks takes junior crown; Susan Hamilton is queen of the road By Franklin Wilson After a hiatus of...
