55th Independence Anniversary nationwide cleanup campaign launched

Latest update May 16th, 2021 12:59 AM
May 16, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works held a virtual meeting with stakeholders to initiate a national buy-in for the physical enhancement of communities, as part of the 55th Independence Anniversary Programme.
During the consultation yesterday, the participants were told that the intention is to do more than the norm and to seek the participation of local authorities, community based groups, private sector bodies, religious organisations, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and citizens in general, to improve the aesthetics of our communities.
Various proposals were endorsed and some of these include: cleaning of parapet and drains, cleaning of shorelines, sea and river defences, flagging and decorating of light poles, erection of motivational banners, painting of community bridges, cleaning and painting of community open spaces, painting of pedestrian crossings, enhancement of bus stops and surroundings among others.
Two novel ideas were a ‘Best Village’ Competition at the Regional level and the erection of decorative frames, where selfies can be taken to showcase Guyana’s Independence on social media platforms.
The use of bumper stickers already produced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Communications Taskforce, with messages of patriotism will also be encouraged.
Apart from these, local communities and organisations can engage with others for the beautification of Guyana.
Stakeholders raised concerns about the maintenance and emphasised aggressive public education and enforcement by statutory bodies.
The Ministry of Public Works as part of its road and sea defence maintenance programmes will be engaging dozens of small contractors in this cleanup exercise. Representatives of the Private Sector pledged to support the initiative at the local level. Minister Edghill called upon all those present to serve as cells to create a wider movement for the improvement of our aesthetics and the beautification of Guyana.
Persons who are interested in being part of this initiative can contact the Ministry of Public Works for more information on 231-8127 or 231-8128. (DPI news)
May 16, 2021Briton John leads seniors going into today’s final stage; Alex Mendes is top veteran so far; David Hicks takes junior crown; Susan Hamilton is queen of the road By Franklin Wilson After a hiatus of...
May 16, 2021
May 16, 2021
May 16, 2021
May 16, 2021
May 15, 2021
Kaieteur News – Since Burnham’s death in 1985 (I truly and deeply feel in my heart he ordered the assassination of... more
Kaieteur News – The Leader of the PNC/R, David Granger, in a recent interview noted that the APNU+AFC Coalition had... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Strong disagreement may be brewing at the Organisation of American States (OAS)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]