55th Independence Anniversary nationwide cleanup campaign launched

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works held a virtual meeting with stakeholders to initiate a national buy-in for the physical enhancement of communities, as part of the 55th Independence Anniversary Programme.

During the consultation yesterday, the participants were told that the intention is to do more than the norm and to seek the participation of local authorities, community based groups, private sector bodies, religious organisations, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and citizens in general, to improve the aesthetics of our communities.

Various proposals were endorsed and some of these include: cleaning of parapet and drains, cleaning of shorelines, sea and river defences, flagging and decorating of light poles, erection of motivational banners, painting of community bridges, cleaning and painting of community open spaces, painting of pedestrian crossings, enhancement of bus stops and surroundings among others.

Two novel ideas were a ‘Best Village’ Competition at the Regional level and the erection of decorative frames, where selfies can be taken to showcase Guyana’s Independence on social media platforms.

The use of bumper stickers already produced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Communications Taskforce, with messages of patriotism will also be encouraged.

Apart from these, local communities and organisations can engage with others for the beautification of Guyana.

Stakeholders raised concerns about the maintenance and emphasised aggressive public education and enforcement by statutory bodies.

The Ministry of Public Works as part of its road and sea defence maintenance programmes will be engaging dozens of small contractors in this cleanup exercise. Representatives of the Private Sector pledged to support the initiative at the local level. Minister Edghill called upon all those present to serve as cells to create a wider movement for the improvement of our aesthetics and the beautification of Guyana.

Persons who are interested in being part of this initiative can contact the Ministry of Public Works for more information on 231-8127 or 231-8128. (DPI news)