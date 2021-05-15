Too many cooks around

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – It gat wan saying dat too many cooks spoil de broth. And old people does like remind de present generation dat it mean dat if too many persons involve in de task it don’t come out too good. In Guyana, Uncle Frank trying he best with de COVID-19 crisis. No other person bin involved on a single issue to de extent dat Uncle Frank bin on COVID. De man is either on TV, radio or in de newspaper every day.

De COVID pandemic is a full time job by itself and so Uncle Frank needs help. But dem wuh get put to help not supposed to overstep dem boundaries.

Uncle Frank shouldn’t allow no advisor to announce policy. Advisors suppose to advise not pronounce or announce. It unusual fuh wan advisor to mek announcements about policy, especially when dem announcements should mek by de COVID-19 Task Force, which gat to sanction certain measures. Keep a lid on things Uncle Frank!

Is plenty advisors deh in de government. But not all a dem trying fuh announce policy. Dem know dem place and Uncle Frank must ensure dat advisors advice.

De President promise dat dem gan resume post-Cabinet Press Briefings. But he ain’t say who will host such Briefings. Right now de government gat Press Secretary and Deputy Press Secretary. Dem is important offices in de American government and persons in dem positions usually does be able to talk authoritatively on government decisions. But you can bet dat de Pee Pee Pee gan ask one of dem Minister to be in charge of reporting on post-Cabinet Press Briefing.

Talk half and remember too many people in de kitchen does overturn de pot!