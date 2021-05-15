Latest update May 15th, 2021 12:59 AM

Taxi driver arrested for allegedly raping teen

May 15, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The taxi driver who was being sought by police after it was reported that he drove a teenage girl to a different location from the place, which she requested and allegedly raped her, has been arrested.
Police sources close to the investigation informed Kaieteur News that the man was captured on Wednesday and is in custody pending charges.
According to police, the incident occurred around 23:00hrs Tuesday last, in Bartica, Region Seven.
The young woman had told police that on the night of the incident, instead of carrying her to the destination, which she requested, the driver drove some distance away in another direction where he committed the act.
After filing a report, she was escorted to the hospital for a medical examination.
On the other hand, pertaining to a previous rape matter from Bartica that this publication reported on, in the alleged rape of a 7-year-old girl who was discovered on Friday, December4, 2020, sexually assaulted and unconscious, some distance away from her home. Two teenage boys, a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old of Two and Half Miles, Bartica are now on remand for allegedly committing the act.
Kaieteur News had reported that the young girl was discovered missing from her home, an alarm was raised and persons nearby started a search party to locate her. After some time searching, residents reportedly found the younger teenage boy naked in some bushes about a mile away from the child’s home and the missing girl nearby, in an unconscious state. While being admitted in Bartica Regional Hospital, the girl had reported that she did not scream during her abduction because the alleged assailant placed a knife to her neck and told her if she screamed he would kill her.

